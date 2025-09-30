Cubs Final Roster For National League Wild Card Matchup vs Padres Is Officially Set
The regular season is over and everything that the Chicago Cubs worked for is finally here.
They are officially on the road to the World Series and it starts today at Wrigley Field against the San Diego Padres. The team released their official 26-man roster for the matchup as the anticipation grows for that first pitch.
The Cubs are entering the playoffs with all kinds of momentum. They are coming off a four-game winning streak which includes a sweep of the Saint Louis Cardinals and hopefully the team can keep the ball rolling and get out of this wild card series.
Players Ready to Suit Up for the Padres' Games
It is heartbreaking to not see Cade Horton listed on the list of 12 pitchers that could be used against the Padres, but they will have to get by without him.
The rookie sensation is sitting on the 15-day injured list with fractured ribs and if the ballclub hopes to utilize him in these playoffs the Cubs have to get through this series.
The pitching staff has a ton of depth to utilize which is good with two of their stars (Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga) slumping as we enter into the wild card match up. Boyd will be getting the game one start as Horton, who was the front runner, is not available.
MORE: 3 Reasons The Cubs Will Beat The Padres — And 3 Reasons They Won’t
It is likely that either Jameson Taillon or Colin Rea takes the game two start and as the organization hasn't made that announcement yet. The teams top-four and most utilized bull pen pitchers are all available for this series- Daniel Palencia, Caleb Thielbar, Drew Poneranz, and Brad Keller. All of these players are posting an ERA under 3.00 and will be crucial for this Padres matchup.
Michael Busch has easily become the best offensive weapon that the organization has to offer recently. Expect him to lead the charge at the plate as he has four homers, eight RBI, and a slugging percentage over 1.00 in his last seven games.
There are five outfielders listed and Kyle Tucker is ready for action. Tucker came off the injured list to finish the regular season and he was used as a designated hitter. The rest of the outfield is made up of offensive power with Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, and Ian Happ. Kevin Alcántara hasn't been used much this year (10 total games), but the 23-year-old is ready in case they need him.
Cubs Wild Card Series Roster
Pitchers
- Matthew Boyd, Taylor Rogers, Shota Imanaga, Caleb Thielbar, Aaron Civale, Brad Keller, Drew Pomeranz, Daniel Palencia, Jameson Taillon, Colin Rea, Andrew Kittredge, Michael Soroka
Catchers
- Carson Kelly, Reese McGuire, Moises Ballesteros
Infielders
- Nico Hoerner, Justin Turner, Matt Shaw, Dansby Swanson, Michael Busch
Outfielders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, Kevin Alcantara, Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Tucker
Infielder/Outfielders
- Willi Castro
The Cubs are excited to be playing at Wrigley Field to start these playoffs off. They have had true moments of brilliance this season and fought through offensive ruts and a plethora of injuries to get here.
All eyes are on the World Series, but it is important to take it one game at a time. The first task at hand will be led by Matthew Boyd. Let's play ball!
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Chicago Cubs Open Postseason With Wild Card Series vs Padres Today
Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres: Who Has The Edge In Each Position?
Three Former Cubs Pitchers Return To Wrigley As Padres For Wild Card Series
3 Keys To A Chicago Cubs Wild Card Series Victory Over The San Diego Padres