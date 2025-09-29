The Good And The Great From The Cubs Sweep Of The Cardinals Heading Into The Playoffs
There has been a lot of criticism surrounding the entirety of the Chicago Cubs team with both their pitching staff and the offense, especially their offense. The last six to eight weeks were sluggish for the Cubs, but they got the job done.
The Cubs might not have won their division, as they unfortunately are in the same division as the Milwaukee Brewers, but the team is headed to the postseason no less.
The organization posted their first season with 90+ wins since 2018 and after finishing the year on a four-game win streak, the club secured home field advantage going into their wild card matchup against the Padres on Tuesday.
The Cubs not only have built great momentum going into the duel, but also have put some crucial confidence in thier hitting line up.
Only Good Things From a Series Sweep Over St. Louis
Until games one and two of the Saint Louis Cardinals series, the last time the Cubs offense was able to put up 19 runs in a two-game span was back in the middle of May. The offense has been underperforming because not only did Kyle Tucker find himself in an all-time rut, but so did Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Ian Happ. All at once.
Suzuki found a spark this series, though. And once he saw his bat make contact it was over for the Cardinals. He didn't bomb a homer in just one game, but all three. In his last seven games he has posted a slash line that is almost unbelievable to read at .308/.357/.923 with 12 RBI to compliment five home runs.
Now the roster was missing Tucker for over three weeks as he spent time on the injured list with a calf strain. The slugger returned as a designated hitter in the opener of the Cardinals series and that alone was a load off of the organization's shoulders.
Michael Busch wasn't a player on this list who was in a rut this season as he has been one of the biggest weapon's the team has had. If Suzuki's slash line is impressive, then there are no words for his in his recent outings. Busch has more home runs, RBI, and drawn walks than he has strikeouts and the first baseman went 6-for-7 in the first two games of this series alone.
Chicago was looking like a World Series team right from the get-go this season. They hit a few road blocks along the way, but have caught fire at just the right time. This is not a team to mess with in the postseason.
