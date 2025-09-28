Michael Busch Has Emerged As Major Cubs Weapon And His Stats Prove It

Michael Busch’s 2025 season isn’t getting talked about nearly enough



(Ranks amongst qualified MLB 1B)



.262 AVG (15th)

.342 OBP (12th)

.521 SLG (1st)

34 HR (2nd)

89 RBI (6th)

23.6 K% (7th)

9.4 BB% (9th)



His QoC metrics are elite, and he’s improved across the board against FBs… pic.twitter.com/Qxq8e8XlyM