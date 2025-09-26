Pete Crow-Armstrong Becomes First Cubs Player To Achieve Historic Feat
Thirty seasons ago, legendary Chicago Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa etched his name in the history books. It was in the 1995 MLB regular season that the slugger hit more than 30 home runs and stole more than 30 bases.
In fact, not only did Sosa do this twice (also in 1993), but he was the last Cubs player to accomplish this feat. That was until Friday's win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The World Series hopefuls also won their 90th game in the 2025 MLB regular season in the process.
Entering the series opener at Wrigley Field, Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong sat on 29 home runs and 35 stolen bases. With one swing of the bat in the bottom, and with Kyle Tucker on base, Crow-Armstrong launched his latest home run nearly 400 feet away from home plate.
That at-bat put Crow-Armstrong in the history books with an elite group like Sosa. However, there's something the 23-year-old MLB All-Star has done that Sosa didn't do in the same season. Crow-Armstrong becomes the youngest Cubs player to reach the 30-30 feat.
Pete Crow-Armstrong is the only Cubs player with 30-30-30 in a season.
With the NL Wild Card leaders' starting center fielder hitting his 30th home run on Friday, he is now the only Cubs player in history to record 30 home runs, 30 stolen bases, and 30 doubles in a season. Sosa never hit more than 30 doubles until the 1997 season, and even then, he only stole 22 bases, despite having 36 dingers.
By the end of his tenure with the Cubs, Sosa was drawing far more walks than he was taking extra bases. As for Crow-Armstrong, he accomplished this feat in just his 155th game of the season. Both players managed to achieve this stat line in their second full season with the Cubs.
During a 2-1 count, Crow-Armstrong took Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas deep for the fifth time in his career. Fans chanted his initials "P-C-A" when the outfielder played defense in the top of the fifth inning.
In addition to Crow-Armstrong hitting his 30th home run, fellow outfielder and Cubs teammate Seiya Suzuki reached the same mark. During Thursday's loss at Wrigley, Suzuki's two home runs gave him one shy of 30 for the season.
With the Cubs up 7-1, Suzuki hit a grand slam. He and Crow-Armstrong made history together. Both teammates hit their 30th homers in the same game on Friday.
With two games left on the regular season, the Cubs can now focus on their first round opponent, the San Diego Padres. Chicago is on pace to host each of the games in the best-of-three series. The Cubs history making is not over yet.
