Top-50 MLB Player And Cubs Slugger Kyle Tucker's Second-Half Turnaround Is Due
Kyle Tucker has been known as a top slugger for the entirety of his career and even though he has had a tough go of things lately (to say the least), he still finds himself as one of ESPN's top players in baseball.
Tucker is one of three players who find themselves in the top-50, coming in at number 11. Joining him are Pete Crow-Armstrong (center field) at number 7 and Matthew Boyd (pitcher) at number 48.
It is only a matter of a time before Tucker looks like himself again, and there's a reason why the Chicago Cubs worked out a trade for him at the end of last season with the Houston Astros. The Cubs needed a slugger and it's only a matter of time until he breaks out of the rut that he has found himself in.
Kyle Tucker This Season
Even though his numbers lately are astronomically low, he is still slashing a .271/.384./469 on the season which goes to show how good he is when he is playing like himself. Tucker has been under scrutiny from basically everyone, including himself, for his .231 slugging percentage in the last seven-games and the worse he does right now the more you can almost guarantee that a big breakout is on the horizon.
Tucker is simply too good for this to continue much longer. He struggled most of July and now to start August.
He is fouling a ton of balls and that is a good sign that he is due to explode any time now, which is what the struggling offense desperately needs. Expect an eruption from Tucker to close out the season- and his free agency.
Cubs Struggling Offense
The Cubs have the second-least amount of RBI in the last 30 days trailing only the Saint Louis Cardinals. They are in the bottom third of baseball in most of the hitting categories which includes total offensive production (OPS) plus on-base and slugging percentage.
It is no coincidence that the offense in the last month is struggling just as much as Tucker is. He has become a leader on the team and whenever he breaks out the rest will follow suit.
The club continues to lose ground in the NL Central from the Milwaukee Brewers. They are now looking to hold onto the top spot in the wild card for the postseason, but there's a rough stretch coming up for the organization as they face off with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre and a short time later will have a five-game stretch with the Brewers.
