Javier Assad’s Return To Rotation Can’t Boost Cubs Past Blue Jays
The Chicago Cubs are now 4-6 for the month of August after losing to the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-1, in the first game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
The Cubs (67-51) were at the mercy of Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios (9-4) and a terrific bullpen performance to limit Chicago to four hits and one run. Chicago's offensive malaise continued north of the border. The Blue Jays (70-50) remained one of baseball’s best home teams and handed newly activated Cubs starter Javier Assad (0-1) his first loss in a year.
Here are three thoughts on the game.
Javier Assad Returns
The Cubs activated Assad from the 60-day injured list on Monday and made the decision to start him on Tuesday, nudging Ben Brown into a bullpen role. Brown came on in relief in the fifth inning in a piggy-back role behind Assad.
Assad certainly had a bumpy re-entry in his first start of the season. He threw 70 pitches, with 48 of them being strikes. He allowed eight hits, four runs (all earned) and one walk against two strikeouts. He also gave up a home run, slammed by Ernie Clement, a three-run home run in the fourth inning.
The Cubs need the starting pitching depth, especially with a five-game series coming up next week with the Milwaukee Brewers. By starting Assad on Tuesday, he could start again on Sunday, thereby giving the rest of the rotation a bit of rest for the Brewers series.
The Cubs are going to have to be patient in terms of getting more length from Assad for the remainder of the season.
The Offense Suffers Again
Toronto starter Jose Berrios is one of the better right-handers in the game. The Cubs are facing some quality pitchers in this series. But that doesn’t matter. Chicago must find a way to get to pitchers like Berrios.
On Tuesday, the Cubs couldn’t. Berrios limited Chicago to two hits in 5.1 innings and then an array of relievers — five in all — held the Cubs to two more hits and a run. First baseman Michael Busch handed the Cubs their only run with a single in the seventh that scored Dansby Swanson.
Chicago had chances.
The Cubs drew seven walks in the game. Five different runners moved into scoring position with two outs, but the Cubs were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners. It feels like a broken record.
The Cubs’ .254 team batting average matters little anymore. For August it’s a season-worst .232 for a month. It’s only 10 games, but it’s enough to panic about.
What’s Next?
The Cubs seem done when it comes to winning the NL Central. Some of that is a function of their 4-6 start to the month. But it’s more about the Milwaukee Brewers at this point. They are on a surge that nearly impossible to match from Chicago’s standpoint. The Cubs are now seven games back in the division.
It’s time to fully focus on protecting the wild card lead. Chicago still has a 3.5 game lead on the cut-off for the final berth, which gives them a comfortable margin. But the Cincinnati Reds are lurking just below the cut-off. Plus, after losing two out of three games to St. Louis, the Cardinals are within striking distance, too.
To make it happen, the Cubs may need to make some hard, short-term decisions about the lineup. Maybe Kyle Tucker needs another day off? Hopefully Miguel Amaya’s return gives Carson Kelly a break. Perhaps it’s time to promote Owen Caissie and give the offense a potential charge? Everything should be on the table.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Potential Postseason Path Revealed As MLB Releases Schedule
Cubs' Nico Hoerner Reveals Alarming Trend Behind 90% of His Instagram DMs
Cubs Struggling To Keep Pace With Historic Brewers Team In NL Central Race