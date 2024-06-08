Two Key Chicago Cubs Players Could Be Limited In Coming Days
The Chicago Cubs have been battling injuries throughout the entire season.
It feels like whenever they get someone back off the IL, someone else goes down with a bump and bruise, or sometimes worse, they are out for an extended period of time.
That was on full display Friday.
After getting some great news about Jordan Wicks being activated and returning to their Major League roster following his extended absence, Seiya Suzuki left the game early after getting hit on his side with a baseball during the first inning. He stayed in until getting removed in the sixth.
The Japanese phenom was putting together a fantastic year early on, slashing .305/.368/.525 with three homers, seven extra-base hits, and 13 RBI through 15 games before he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on April 15.
This kept him out until May 10 where he immediately struggled upon his return.
He finished the month with a batting average of just .219 despite hitting two homers and driving in six runs.
Suzuki seemed to have gotten things back on track through the early part of June as he went 6-21 with two homers and six RBI through just six games, however, this new injury development could put a halt to all that momentum.
Now, it should be pointed out it's just a day-to-day designation and he was only removed as a precaution. His left oblique caused him to miss time last year so they're going to be extra careful regarding that, especially when he said it "tightened up" during the game.
This isn't the only issue for Chicago, though.
Their star second baseman, Nico Hoerner, was kept out of Friday's game after getting hit on his right hand with a 96.5 mph fastball the day before. He told reporters "he was having trouble gripping a bat" which was one of the reasons why he was kept out of action.
It will be interesting to see what comes out of this.
Hoerner is hoping he won't have to miss time by getting an IL designation, so this is worth following to see how he progresses in the upcoming days and if he can return to the field soon. The same goes for Suzuki who is one of their most important hitters as this offense continues to struggle.