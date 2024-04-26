Umpire Makes Chicago Cubs Reliever Change Out Glove With American Flag
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Luke Little is used to using his black glove when he makes his appearances on the mound. That glove has an American flag patch on the part of his glove that holds his index finger.
After he retired a hitter in Wednesday’s game with the Houston Astros, he was asked to change the glove out by the home plate umpire due to the patch on his glove.
Apparently, the patch itself broke a Major League rule. It’s not about the flag, necessarily. According to Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell, it was about the white in the patch.
“They’re pretty strict about not having white on the pitchers’ gloves,” Counsell told the Associated Press. “Apparently the flag could be a distraction to the hitter.”
Because it happened during the game, it caused a bit of a delay since it required Cubs clubhouse attendants to find a replacement glove for Little, a 6-foot-8 left-hander who is one of the hardest throwers on the team.
According to Little, he’s used the glove since he pitched in Class A baseball. This appears to be the first time he’s been asked to replace the glove.
It also sounds like MLB sent an e-mail to the Cubs pointing out the glove didn’t conform to league rules.
“The clubbies told me that they had got an email from MLB that I’m not allowed to wear it,” Little said. “But I just didn’t assume that they were just going to (do that). It’s not like it has an advantage in the game. It’s not like it blinds the hitters. Just representing my country.”
Little struck out one in 0.2 innings of work on Wednesday. He has a 2.16 ERA in nine appearances with seven strikeouts in 8.1 innings.
The Cubs are in Boston to face the Red Sox starting on Friday.