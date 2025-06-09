Unbelievable Footage Shows Ridiculous Reason Chicago Cubs Star Hoerner Was Ejected
The Chicago Cubs were under a close microscope this weekend, entering their series against Major League Baseball's best record Detroit Tigers with their own best record in the National League on the line.
Though they were not able to win the series and dropped two of three in the Motor City, it was an exciting weekend of baseball and plenty of Chicago fans made the trek to Detroit.
Unfortunately, the weekend was marked by some controversial calls by the umpiring crew, and things came to a head during the Sunday afternoon rubber match as frustrations with the weekend as a whole bubbled over.
Chicago Cubs Star Nico Hoerner Was Ejected For Practically Nothing
During the fifth inning, second baseman Nico Hoerner was punched out by home plate umpire Derek Thomas on a ball that television cameras showed was clearly low and inside, falling outside the strike zone.
Hoerner turned around to talk to Thomas and was ejected before he could get two sentences out, leading to a furious Craig Counsell being tossed as well. After the loss, audio from Marquee Sports revealed Hoerner may have been the victim of perhaps the tamest ejection ever seen:
"You're having a really bad day," was all Hoerner was able to get out before Thomas threw him out of the game.
After the loss, Hoerner was asked by the media what exactly was said to lead to the ejection, and he hilariously said exactly what happened.
"I don't think it's really that often you can verbatim say to the press afterwards what got you thrown out," Hoerner said when asked what he said. :"I said, 'You're having a really bad day.'"
Counsell took it even a step further, calling out the decision to eject Hoerner and flatly telling the media it was wrong.
"The ejection of Nico was completely unwarranted," Counsell said. "There’s nothing that was said that warrants an ejection. You can’t eject players and affect outcomes of games for no offense."
Hoerner, Counsell and company must quickly put the ejection behind them and get set for their next matchup, because it does not get any easier from here.
Chicago faces three games on the road this week against the Philadelphia Phillies with some brutal pitching matchups before returning home for a four-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and no days off in between.
