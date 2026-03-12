Chicago Cubs Announce 2026 Opening Day Starter

The Chicago Cubs are closing in on the start of the regular season, and it appears a new pitcher will take the mound as the team’s Opening Day starter.

Manager Craig Counsell made the decision official, announcing 10-year veteran Matthew Boyd will get the nod for Chicago against the Washington Nationals. The assignment would mark the third Opening Day start of Boyd’s career and his first since 2021.

Boyd is coming off a career year with the Cubs, finishing 14-8 in 31 appearances while posting a 3.21 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 154 strikeouts over 179.2 innings. With one of baseball’s deepest rotations, he was firmly in the mix to earn the Opening Day start.

Matthew Boyd | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Cade Horton and Edward Cabrera could follow Boyd and round out the opening series against the Washington Nationals.

The decision was likely not an easy one, given the depth of the Cubs' rotation. Still, Boyd provides the team with a steady and experienced option to begin the season.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported this morning that Boyd will return to Cubs camp to be stretched out as a starter for the season after it was determined he would not log enough innings while serving as a reliever for Team USA.

That development may have ultimately helped solidify Counsell’s decision to give Boyd the Opening Day start. The move signals the Cubs’ confidence in the veteran as he looks to set the tone when Chicago opens the season against Washington.

Matthew Boyd is expected to return to Cubs camp to be stretched out as starter for season since he wouldn’t get enough innings as a Team USA reliever. Clay Holmes is in a similar spot and may go back to Mets camp. Twins ace Joe Ryan is a candidate to take one USA roster spot. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 12, 2026

Did Craig Counsell make the right decision to start Boyd on opening day?

In many ways, who starts for the Cubs may not matter as much as it normally would, simply because of how talented the rotation is. Expectations are high this season, and getting off to a strong start in April will be important.

Outside of Boyd, Jameson Taillon may be the most experienced starter on the roster, but he was likely never considered for the opening day start, considering the caliber of the rest of the starting rotation. Turning to Boyd for the Opening Day start feels like a very reasonable move as the Cubs look to set the tone early.

For Counsell, leaning on an experienced arm like Boyd simply makes sense.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Now the veteran will have the opportunity to justify that trust when he takes the mound to begin the season. If he performs the way he did last year, the Cubs could quickly establish the tone they are hoping to carry into the rest of the season.