Watch: Chicago Cubs Japanese Star Takes BP With Samurai Sword Before Tokyo Series
The Chicago Cubs are just days away from the first regular season contests of the year with a two-game set in Tokyo against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
With numerous Japanese stars on each team, it's the perfect matchup in what is one of the more anticipated sporting events in the country's history.
The two games begin on March 18 and will be played at 5:10 a.m. CST for fans who want to wake up before the sun and tune into some Cubs baseball.
The players are beyond excited and ready to go, and the week in Tokyo is going to produce some epic content.
That got started on the day of Chicago's arrival with designated hitter and outfielder Seiya Suzuki hilariously taking some batting practice with a samurai sword and slicing baseballs at the seam.
The Japanese series marks the start of what looks to be a significant year for Suzuki.
After being squeezed out of his role in right field due to the trade for Kyle Tucker, the 30-year-old is under contract through the end of next season, but what he does this year could dramatically impact whether or not he plays out his entire contract with the Cubs or gets moved elsewhere.
Suzuki is coming off the best season of his three-year career where he slashed .283/.366/.482 with 21 home runs and 73 RBI. For his career so far, he has slashed .278/.354/.470 with 55 home runs and 193 RBI, improving in each of his three seasons.
How he adjusts to a designated hitter role he was not happy to take on remains to be seen, though having him focus on just improving his craft in the offensive department is not likely to yield negative results.
As one of the bigger X-factor's on the team headed into the 2025 season, a monster season from Suzuki would likely mean tremendous things for Chicago's offense as a whole as they try to get back to National League contention in a year where they are more equipped to do so than they have been in a long time.
Getting the season started back in his home country could potentially provide Suzuki with the exact boost he needs to get off to a strong start and position himself to have a big year for the Cubs.