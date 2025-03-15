Watch: Chicago Cubs Japanese Star Hilariously Addresses Team at Event in Tokyo
The Chicago Cubs are just days away from kicking off their 2025 season with a two-game set in Tokyo against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Just because the stakes are high however does not mean the Cubs are not taking their time to enjoy the special experience of such a unique international trip and getting to be in the home country of two of their most beloved teammates.
As for how those teammates are enjoying getting to show their counterparts their home country, it seems clear they are loving it.
In a hilarious video posted by Chicago's social media accounts, ace pitcher Shota Imanaga grabbed the mic and talked to his teammates in Japanese, translated by subtitles:
"And one last important thing," Imanaga said in front of his smiling teammates. "We are in Japan, and Seiya [Suzuki] and I are Japanese. If you have any questions about Japan, feel free to ask us, but when you do, show us respect. A nice, big bow will do before asking! Thank you, have fun!"
The pair of Imanaga and Suzuki also posed for a picture together at the Tokyo Dome:
It sounds like teammates and coaches are enjoying getting to see Suzuki and Imanaga in their home countries as well.
"It's really cool seeing Shota and Seiya be really proud to show off their country and their traditions," Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon said. "Seeing them give speeches and toasts, you're kind of seeing a side of them that you might not always see back home, so I feel a lot of pride coming off them which is really cool."
Chicago will play their first game of the series against the Dodgers on Tuesday at 5:10 a.m. CST with Imanaga on the mound facing off against Los Angeles fellow Japanese icon Yoshinobu Yamamoto before Justin Steele takes on rookie sensation Roki Sasaki in the second game at the same time on Wednesday.
Suzuki should be in the lineup both days and the Cubs will of course get the distinct opportunity - or punishment of pitching to the most famous man in the country in reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani.
Both Imanaga and Suzuki will surely be looking to get their seasons off on the right foot while getting to play in front of their home country once again.
It is an extremely special opportunity, and it seems the two stars are taking full advantage.