Watch: Chicago Cubs Slugger Continues Home Run Binge Against Rival Cardinals
The Chicago Cubs set off fireworks offensively on the Fourth of July, as they hit a franchise record eight home runs against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Michael Busch made sure the good times kept rolling on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
More News: Cubs Bring Back One of Their Former First-Round Picks
On Friday, he hit three home runs in the 11-3 win. He slammed a solo shot in the second inning, a two-run shot in the third inning and another solo shot in the seventh inning. He finished the game 4-for-4 with five RBI and three runs scored.
On Saturday, at Wrigley Field, he wasted no time at all, hitting his fourth home run in his last five plate appearances, blasting a solo shot in the second inning to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 2-1.
More News: Michael Busch Adds To Whacky Cubs Fourth of July History Against Cardinals
At the time, it was his 18th home run of the season. And it got better. Busch had hits in his next two at-bats after six innings. That meant he had seven hits in his last seven official at-bats. He also singled and doubled on Saturday.
By the third at-bat he had boosted his batting average to .296 and his OPS to .945. At the time the Cubs were ahead, 4-3.
More News: Five Chicago Cubs Targets to Watch as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
On Friday, four other Cubs hit home runs. Pete Crow-Armstrong — who will start for the National League in the All-Star Game on July 15 — hit two. Seiya Suzuki, Carson Kelly and Dansby Swanson each hit one.
Busch also took an unexpected place in Cubs history according to ESPN.
More News: Cubs Should Pursue Athletics Star Pitcher Who Is Now on Trade Block
By hitting three home runs on Independence Day, he became the third Cubs slugger to do it. All three instances were against the Cardinals.
The other two were Moises Alou on July 4, 2003, and Hank Leiber on July 4, 1939.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.