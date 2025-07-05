Cubs Bring Back One of Their Former First-Round Picks
The Chicago Cubs find themselves in desperate need of more pitching.
Already knowing they were going to try and add an arm or two ahead of the trade deadline, the latest calf strain to Jameson Taillon that is going to keep him out for a significant amount of time has created some more urgency to ensure an addition happens.
But the Cubs can't rush anything through.
With the All-Star break around the corner, teams seem willing to ride it out as long as possible before deciding if they are or aren't going to become sellers.
While Chicago is being patient in search of a potential splash deal, they have also decided to bring back one of their former first-round picks.
According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, the Cubs have signed Ryan Jensen to a minor league deal after he was released by the Minnesota Twins on June 25. Chicago also released right-hander Phil Bickford.
Jensen was the 27th overall pick in the 2019 draft, but it's fair to say he's been disappointing.
Despite having that pedigree, he's never pitched in the MLB and owns a 4.69 ERA across 151 minor league outings (53 starts).
Back in August of 2023, the Cubs lost Jensen after the Seattle Mariners claimed him off waivers following getting designated for assignment. He was later DFA'd by them and claimed by the Marlins, only to be DFA'd once again and get claimed by the Twins before the start of this season.
How Jensen performs during his second stint with Chicago will be interesting to monitor.
He's mainly been used as a reliever the past three years, and that seems to be how the Cubs will utilize him too.
