Watch: Cubs Star Kyle Tucker Blasts Three-Run Homer in Return to Houston
The Chicago Cubs' series against the Houston Astros has the interesting angle of Kyle Tucker's return to face his former team.
The Cubs' outfielder is on an expiring contract, prompting the Astros to move him for the package of Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith and Hayden Wesneski instead of potentially losing him for nothing.
Chicago is thankful for that.
Tucker has been having a great year, slashing .283/.391/.520 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI.
He added to those marks on Saturday.
Tucker delivered a three-run blast to right field of Daikin Park in the top of the fourth inning against Lance McCullers Jr., who was taken out just a few batters later. Tucker drove in Reese McGuire and Ian Happ to make it a 7-2 ballgame in emphatic fashion.
Tucker had zero hits in four at-bats during his first return to Houston on Friday.
Steven Okert came in to replace McCullers, who finished with just 3.1 innings for seven hits, eight earned runs and just one strikeout.
Chicago's matchup with Houston was circled on everyone's calendars once the Tucker blockbuster deal went down, and he's delivered after coming up short in Round 1 by also hitting a single in the first inning of the game on Saturday.
The Cubs are in a prime position to put the series at a split before heading into the deciding finale.
Smith, the former star prospect of Chicago, also hit a two-run homer on Saturday, his second long ball in as many games.