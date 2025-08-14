Cubs Pitcher Cade Horton Sets Season's Longest Scoreless Innings Streak, Lands 4th All-Time For Rookies
Rookie starting pitcher Cade Horton is coming through for the Chicago Cubs in a big way as he continues to be the consistent arm that their pitching rotation has needed to compliment both Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga.
After going more than five scoreless innings against the Jays, Horton posted a streak of 29 scoreless innings to solely take possession of most consecutive scoreless innings amongst pitchers this season. Jesse Rogers pointed out that Clarke Schmidt of the New York Yankees originally held the title with 28.1.
Alas, all good things must come to an end and before Horton went back to the dugout he allowed his first run since the All-Star Break. This was the fourth longest streak by a starting rookie pitcher since 1974, per Opta.
The Cubs have been in an all-around slump lately, but a run in October could come down to the depth of their starters. Especially with the loss of Justin Steele this season (surgery) and Jameson Taillon still finding himself on the injured list with a strained calf.
Horton is easily turning into the front runner for the Rookie of the Year race, especially in his most recent outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, who are one of the hardest teams in baseball to beat on their home field, mostly because of their offense.
Rookie Amongst the Cubs
There are six players on Chicago's roster that have 15 or more starts on the season, including Horton, who has an ERA of 3.07. That ERA is second-lowest behind only their star, Boyd (2.45).
Imanaga is right behind the rookie with a 3.19. The pair (Boyd and Imanaga) are the only two with a lower batting average, but the three are all within spitting hairs of each other.
Horton has the least amount of innings amongst any of the other five starters, so it isn't surprising that he has thrown less strikeouts. He has more than 10 less innings than the next closest starter (Taillon) and even when he does come back, it wouldn't be surprising to see Horton used more.
Taillon isn't having a bang up year by any means. He is posting a 4.44 ERA with a 7-6 record in 17 starts before he went on the injured list over a month ago. Horton has seven less strikeouts, but seven more walks, in less time on the mound.
The pitching staff has been average at-best this season. They sit right in the middle of the pack in almost every aspect- ERA, opponents' batting average, total hits, etc. The staff has one aspect that they are doing well in and that is WHIP (1.21), which is tied for third-lowest with the San Diego Padres.
The Cubs are going to need an arm if they want to do better than average come the postseason. They are seeing their division title stripped away from them as the Milwaukee Brewers seem nearly unbeatable lately, so now they are racing for the top spot in the wild card. Horton is going to be a key piece to making that happen.
