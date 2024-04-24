Why Did Cody Bellinger Exit Chicago Cubs Game Early?
Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger left the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game with the Houston Astros with a right rib contusion, according to the Cubs.
The diagnosis was relayed by media outlets covering the team.
When he left the game Chicago was up, 6-2. Bellinger was part of a five-run explosion in the first inning when he hit a two-run home run. He finished the game 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run with a batting average of .226.
Alexander Canario came into the game for Bellinger. The Cubs won the game, 7-2.
Video showed Bellinger in some discomfort in the Chicago dugout. He stretched out his right side, talked with trainers and eventually headed back to the clubhouse for a further look.
The 28-year-old told reporters that he suffered the injury after colliding with the center field wall in the fourth inning. He said he was experiencing dull pain after the game.
The Cubs took X-rays after the game and those were negative, per the Chicago Tribune.
Bellinger, who signed a deal with Chicago well into spring training, has come on of late at the plate.
In his last seven games he is batting .346 with a .433 on-base percentage and .769 slugging percentage. He has three home runs and seven RBI, along with four walks and five runs.
The Cubs had a busy day of transactions leading up to the game.
Chicago put two pitchers on the injured list — right-handers Kyle Hendricks and Drew Smyly. To replace them on the 26-man roster the Cubs called up right-hander Hayden Wesneski and left-hander Luke Little, both from Triple-A Iowa.
On the field, Chicago called up first baseman Matt Mervis and designated first baseman Garrett Cooper for assignment.