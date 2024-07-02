Why the Chicago Cubs Must Pursue a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Trade
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs have some tough decisions to make with just a few weeks left to go until the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
At one point, the Cubs were clearly going to be a buyer at the deadline. Now, it's looking more and more likely that they will end up trading some of their talent unless something changes.
No matter which direction they choose to go, there is one move that they should pursue regardless of what else happens.
That move would be to find a way to acquire Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Over the last few weeks, Chicago has been linked to Guerrero a few different times. While the Blue Jays don't seem motivated to trade their star, the right offer could force them to consider the option.
During the 2024 season thus far with Toronto, Guerrero has played in 83 games. He has been batting .297/.375/.471 to go along with 13 home runs and 50 RBI.
Why should the Cubs do whatever it takes to acquire the 25-year-old first baseman if they're selling off other talent?
Quite simply, Guerrero is the building block that they need to find a true centerpiece for their future.
Looking at the current roster in Chicago, there is not one single player who is the offensive centerpiece of the team. Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson are quality players, but neither has true superstar talent. Guerrero would bring that to the table.
Acquiring a talent like Guerrero is a franchise-altering move. Hoyer needs to find a guy to build around.
Being able to add a powerful and productive bat with a long-term future ahead of him is something that doesn't come around very often. The Cubs would be able to re-tool their lineup around someone that makes sense to view as a true franchise player.
Guerrero has had one of the bats in baseball for a couple of years now. As can be seen from his stats this season, he is not slowing down and is still very much an elite batter.
Making the move to acquire Guerrero would not be cheap. Chicago would have to pay dearly to get him. Despite the cost, they need to pursue the move.
Expect to hear the Cubs mentioned in a ton of trade rumors over the next few weeks. No matter what direction they choose to go, pursuing a trade for Guerrero is a must.