Why This Free Agent MVP Contender Could Be The Cubs’ Perfect Kyle Tucker Replacement
The Chicago Cubs' decision about whether to pursue Kyle Tucker in free agency is going to shape how the rest of their upcoming MLB offseason plays out.
If they do go all-in on re-signing Tucker, it will leave them with very little money to spend on the rest of their roster. But if they decide they're out on Tucker or if he takes his talents elsewhere, Chicago's front office could theoretically use the $400 million or so it's expected to sign Tucker this winter and use it on acquiring other players.
If the Cubs don't have Tucker in their lineup next season, addressing that gigantic hole in their lineup will likely be their most pressing need. And what better way to do so than by pursuing former Cubs slugger turned 2025 MVP candidate, Kyle Schwarber?
Why Kyle Schwarber Reunion Makes Sense For Cubs
In an October 7 article, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller called the Cubs a "logical landing spot" for Schwarber, whose Philadelphia Phillies team is one defeat away from getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.
And Schwarber does make a ton of sense for Chicago to pursue in case Tucker signs elsewhere. Not only did Schwarber put together an MVP-caliber regular season campaign where he hit .240 with a .928 OPS, a whopping 56 home runs, and 132 RBIs, but Spotrac projects that he'll command a fraction of the money (Schwarber is predicted to sign a four-year, $100 million deal) that Tucker is expected to get this offseason.
Both guys are also power-hitting lefties who have proven an ability to club the ball out of Wrigley Field with ease. However, arguably the biggest reason why Chicago's front office could pursue Schwarber is because he's already beloved by this franchise, and would erase the bitter taste of losing Tucker.
Schwarber was drafted by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 2015 and went on to play 551 games with the franchise, producing an .816 OPS, 121 home runs, and 279 RBIs across six memorable seasons.
The Cubs added Schwarber to their lineup for Game 1 of the 2016 World Series, despite him not having played with them since April of that year. Yet, he proved to be a key part in the club producing its World Series title in 108 years, hitting .412 with a .971 OPS during that iconic series against Cleveland.
Cubs fans would surely find no issue with Schwarber concluding his career in the same place he started it.
