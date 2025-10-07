History Isn’t On The Cubs’ Side As They Look To Rally Past Brewers In NLDS

In postseason history, teams taking a 2-0 lead in a best-of-5 series have gone on to win that series 80 of 90 times (88.9%)



In Division Series w/current 2-2-1 format, teams to win both G1+2 at home have advanced 31 of 34 times (91.2%), incl 20 sweeps



most recent comeback in… https://t.co/j4YlN3lpUH