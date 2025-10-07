History Isn’t On The Cubs’ Side As They Look To Rally Past Brewers In NLDS
The Chicago Cubs fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-3, in Game 2 of their National League Division Series — and that one hurt.
Chicago started the game with a bang, scoring three runs in the top of the first. Unfortunately, Milwaukee answered right back with three runs off starter Shota Imanaga. The Cubs did not manage a run from there.
The Cubs are now in desperation mode when it comes to Game 3 of the series on Wednesday. History suggest it could be a short stay for the Brewers in Chicago.
MLB History for 2-0 Series Lead in Best-of-5 Series
The Cubs return to Chicago to host Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday, and the Brewers are just one win away from claiming the series and advancing to the NLCS. Chicago must win all three games. History is not the Cubs’ friend.
Per Sarah Langs at MLB.com, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-5 series have gone on to win that series 80 of 90 times (88.9%).
The odds get slightly worse when considering that it’s a division series with the current 2-2-1 format. When the home team wins the first two games at home, that teams has advanced 31 of 34 times (91.2%), including 20 sweeps.
The last time a team rallied from two games down in a best-of-five division series was the New York Yankees, who beat the Cleveland Guardians in five games in 2017. Cleveland won the first two games, claiming Game 1, 4-0, and Game 2, 9-8 in 13 innings.
The series returned to the Bronx, where the Yankees won Game 3, 1-0, and Game 4, 7-3. The series went back to Cleveland for a decisive fifth game, with the Yankees winning, 5-2. New York went on to lose to the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series, and the Astros went on to win the World Series.
The Brewers and Cubs have not set their probable pitchers for Game 3 on Wednesday. For the third straight game, both teams will have an off day before an NLDS game.
Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers NLDS Series
Game 1: Brewers 9, Cubs 3
Game 2: Brewers 7, Cubs 3 (Brewers lead series, 2-0)
Game 3: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, 4:08 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max
Game 4: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Thursday, 8:08 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max (if necessary)
Game 5: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Oct. 11, 3:38 PM CT, TBS/HBO Max (if necessary)
