Will Cubs Rookie Be ‘X-Factor’ That Takes Franchise Back to Postseason?
The Chicago Cubs have invested into this core of players this past offseason, but their biggest addition might end up being a prospect they already had waiting in the wings.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com recently put together a list of players that could be the "x-factors" to bring their teams back to the playoffs. For the Cubs, it was third baseman Matt Shaw.
The argument made in favor of Shaw over a player like Kyle Tucker, is that the upgrade at third will be bigger than the one from Cody Bellinger.
Shaw officially made his MLB debut on a crazy stage back in the Tokyo Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
He went just 1-for-9 at the plate in the series with four strikeouts, but he has a bit of a pass given the circumstances in which he had to played his first Major League games.
There is also just a little room to worry about what his bat will bring to the lineup, even as a rookie. He has 30/30 potential in the Majors if he can keep up this current pace of growth and add a little more power to his swing.
The 23-year-old had a .284/.379/.488 slash line with 21 home runs and 31 stolen bases last season across Double- and Triple-A.
It would be unfair to ask for him to replicate that campaign as a rookie, but even just getting on that right track and playing near his expectations would be a successful season.
He also has the added benefit that third base was a black hole in the Chicago lineup last season. It produced just a .210/.303/.332 slash line last season, which was right behind the catcher as the second-worst spot in the lineup.
The Cubs had eight different people play third base for them last season. Having one consistent starter that is also playing well will be a massive upgrade.
As for bringing in Tucker, the Cubs have a better chance of getting the best version of what Bellinger could have been.
Back in 2023, Bellinger had a .307/.356/.525 slash line with 26 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Tucker should be much closer, also potentially better, to that than what Bellinger gave Chicago last year.
While Tucker could well be the best player in the lineup, Shaw bringing stability to the hot corner could be the biggest change made this offseason.