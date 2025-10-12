William Contreras’ 3-Word Dig After NLDS Win Won’t Sit Well With Cubs Fans
Chicago Cubs fans had their hearts broken on Saturday, October 11, as their team was eliminated from the 2025 MLB playoffs with their 3-1 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers in a winner-take-all Game 5 NLDS showdown.
The Cubs (which had been hot over their previous two games, especially in the first inning) couldn't string anything together on Saturday, as their only run came from a solo home run by Seiya Suzuki in the second inning.
While the Brewers' offense didn't fare all that much better, the three home runs they received (one from William Contreras in the first inning, one from Andrew Vaughn in the fourth inning, and one from Brice Turang in the seventh inning) ended up being enough to beat the Cubs and send them to the NLCS, where they'll face the Los Angeles Dodgers.
William Contreras, Brewers Team Trolls Cubs After NLDS Series Win
It's no secret that there's some bad blood between the Brewers and the Cubs. Not only do these teams play in the same division (and have been battling it out at the top of the division for most of the past decade), but these two clubs are also in proximity, as their respective home fields are only 83 miles apart on Interstate 94; hence why Cubs vs. Brewers is often called the "I-94 Rivalry".
Not to mention that Craig Counsell left Milwaukee's managerial job (a role he had held since 2015) to become the Cubs' manager in the 2023 offseason, which made this rivalry even more bitter.
And it seems that Milwaukee relished the opportunity to knock their division rival out of the playoffs, as MLB's X account posted a video of the Brewers holding a while flag with a blue "L" in the middle, which is a mocking reference to Chicago's iconic white flag with a blue "W" that's flown above Wrigley Field's scoreboard after each Cubs win.
But that wasn't the only dig Milwaukee took after winning the NLDS. William Contreras went live on Instagram while his team was celebrating in the clubhouse on Saturday night, and at one point, he yelled, "Theeeee Cubs lose!"
This is a reference to MLB legend David Ortiz trolling the Yankees by saying, "Theeeee Yankees lose!" (which is a mocking reference to legendary Yankees' radio announcer John Sterling saying, "Theeeee Yankees win!" after each victory) with Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when the Blue Jays eliminated the Yankees in the playoffs earlier this week.
X user @starckie24 posted a clip of Contreras saying this, which making waves on social media.
One would imagine that the Cubs won't take kindly to this roast from Contreras.
