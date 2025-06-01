Young Cubs Pitcher Rose to Occasion in Low Scoring Victory Over Reds
When Drew Pomeranz stepped out to open Saturday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds for the Chicago Cubs, it looked like manager Craig Counsell was going with a bullpen game -- a risky move given the unit's numbers this season.
The bullpen ranks 18th in WHIP, 22nd in walks per nine innings and 28th in strikeouts per nine innings.
After Pomeranz threw one inning, 25-year-old rookie starter Ben Brown entered the contest.
While veterans like Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea are having career years, Brown has been having a rough first second season in the Majors with a 5.72 ERA and 1.46 WHIP.
Brown's most recent start was last Sunday, also against the Reds, when he threw 4.1 innings with seven hits, eight runs allowed, two walks and just four strikeouts.
But this time around, Brown took control of Cincinnati's lineup and gave the Cubs' offense the support it needed.
Brown tossed six shutout innings with one hit, one walk and nine strikeouts. It was his third Quality Start of the year and a tie for his season-high in strikeouts.
Chicago did not score during Brown's six innings of work, not getting onto the scoreboard until the eighth inning with RBI hits from Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson.
Brown needed to be perfect, and he was.
If the young right-hander had been even just a little off like he was in his previous outing against the Reds, the game could have looked very different.
Brad Keller and Daniel Palencia finished the job coming out of the bullpen, with Keller recording the win on the afternoon.
Brown's development alongside prospect Cade Horton is incredibly important to the Cubs' stability for the rest of the season, as they will likely aim to flesh out the bullpen closer to the trade deadline.
The Cubs will wrap up their series against Cincinnati on Sunday with Jameson Taillon taking the mound with his 3.86 ERA.