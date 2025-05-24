Chicago Cubs Shrewd But Quiet Move Has Paid Massive Dividends in Postseason Pursuit
The Chicago Cubs are off to an excellent start this season and major reason why has been a quietly good signing in free agency.
After a great winter, the expectations for the Cubs drastically changed. This was a team that was over .500 the past two years, but ultimately was unable to get over the hump and make the playoffs.
With a young core continuing to improve, the front office decided that this was the offseason to get aggressive and try to help push this team to the next level.
Most of the notable new additions came on the trade market for Chicago, with Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly's deals getting most of the attention.
The Tucker trade especially sent shockwaves through the league with the slugger being one of the best outfielders in the league. So far, he has been a National League MVP candidate for the Cubs, but he hasn’t been the only great addition.
On the free agent market, Chicago was able to take a bit of a flyer on a veteran southpaw, which has ended up being a great move.
Matthew Boyd Has Quietly Been Excellent For Chicago Cubs
After missing a lot of time the past several years and bouncing around a bit in the Majors, Chicago signed the 34-year-old to a two-year, $29 million deal.
For a veteran pitcher who has had a hard time staying healthy, this was a bit of a risk, but one that has paid off so far for the Cubs.
Chicago was in need of adding some help to the starting rotation over the winter, and while the signing of Boyd might not have been considered a major splash, it has worked out well.
So far in 2025, he has totaled a 4-2 record and a 3.42 ERA. Due to injuries to both Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele, the southpaw has been put into the front end of the rotation and has delivered.
Monitoring his innings will be key moving forward and could be a potential concern. Boyd hasn’t been able to total 100 innings in a campaign since 2019. That was a long time ago, and with 55 innings pitched so far this season, it is a valid concern moving forward.
Due to the rotation being short, implementing a six-man rotation or trying to buy a start or two for him here and there is also not realistic at this point.
While staying on the mound is a fair concern, he has been excellent when healthy for Chicago and a major reason why they have been successful so far.