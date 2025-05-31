Cubs Resurgent Veteran Starter Has Second Terrible Outing Against Reds
The Chicago Cubs' high-octane offense has propelled them to the top of the National League Central and firmly in the conversation to represent the NL in the World Series. But their lead for the division is far from locked up, and Friday afternoon was not helpful.
The Cubs dropped to the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 against an outstanding seven innings, eight strikeout performance from ascending starter Andrew Abbott. The loss was recorded by Colin Rea, who has largely been exceptional for Chicago this year.
Rea record 5.2 innings for 10 hits, six earned runs, two walks, and three strikeouts. Cincinnati was the opponent for Rea's last start as well on May 24 and it was equally ugly with five innings, seven hits, six earned runs, and three walks.
Where is Colin Rea's Season Going?
This could just be bad luck with a familiar opponent. But with the St. Louis Cardinals just two and a half games behind the Cubs for first place in the division, every in-division win counts.
Chicago has been known for its offensive avalanches, putting up double-digit runs with ease. While they've shown to be capable of not living and dying by those kinds of performances, they're not quite at their ceiling in terms of becoming a balanced team that can win multiple ways.
Rea has a 3.96 ERA on the season now. While he's been effective and consistently provided distance for a Cubs bullpen that desperately needs it, he can struggle to throw strikes and get guys to miss.
According to Baseball Savant, he has a K% rate in the 42nd percentile, Whiff% in the 30th percentile, and Chase% in the ninth percentile. Typically, starting pitchers with this sort of archetype have exceptional groundball abilities. But his GB% is only in the 35th percentile.
Chicago is expected to use Drew Pomeranz in a bullpen game for Saturday's game. Pomeranz has just 12.2 innings of work this year but has yet to allow a run this year. It will be his first time opening a game in 2025.