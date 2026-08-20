3 Takeaways After Cubs Come Up Empty in Rough Finale Against White Sox

No walk-off winner today, Cubs fans.

The Chicago Cubs lost to the White Sox 3-0 Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field as the city's two baseball teams faced off for the last time in the regular season.

There wasn't any rain this afternoon on the North Side. Nevertheless, the Cubs' bats couldn't get much going, being held to 2 hits and allowing the Crosstown Classic to end in a tie this year with three wins apiece.

The Cubs pack their bags and head to Seattle for a three-game set starting Friday after an off day Thursday.

Cubs couldn't figure out Urquidy

Aug 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Urquidy (70) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sean Newcomb covered the first two scoreless innings of work to start the game. Then, Jose Urquidy would take over, going 6 innings and allowing only two hits and striking out eight Cubs. He took the ball all the way to the 9th inning, handing it off to Sox closer Grant Taylor to slam the door shut.

Urquidy just attacked Cubs hitters, throwing only 68 pitches in his 6 innings of work, with 51 of his 68 pitches being strikes. The Cubs were swinging early in counts, knowing Urquidy was pounding the zone, yet they came up empty and only hit three balls that Statcast classified as "hard-hit."

The last time Jose Urquidy pitched 6 innings in a game:



September 29, 2023



And, boy, did the #WhiteSox need it. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 19, 2026

Days like this happen, though. Most of the Cubs' lineup had never seen Urquidy before and couldn't get a good look at him with multiple innings ending in 10 pitches or less. It was a frustrating game to watch because the White Sox offense struggled most of the game, as well.

Both of the Cubs' hits belonged to Tyrone Taylor. Nothing to show offensive beyond that.

Holmes deserved better than a loss

Aug 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes (25) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clay Holmes didn't have his best stuff today, but he fed the White Sox offense a steady diet of sinkers and came away with 11 ground-ball outs. This kind of game was something the Cubs envisioned when trading for the 33-year-old Holmes, leaning heavily on the best defense in baseball by giving them easy ground-balls.

There aren’t many things I enjoy more than a ground ball pitcher inducing tons of ground balls.



Clay Holmes had a 75.0% GB% today. — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) August 19, 2026

After working out of multiple jams, the White Sox finally got to Holmes in the top of the 6th when Andrew Benintendi drove in Miguel Vargas after Vargas led off the inning with a double. White Sox would take the lead, and Holmes would exit after one more batter, going 5.1 innings and coming away with the loss.

White Sox would tack on two more runs in the 8th after Randall Grichuk and Braden Montgomery hit back-to-back doubles off Ryan Rolison to make it 3-0 Sox. Despite the run and loss for Holmes, he lowered his season ERA to 2.49 and didn't allow the home-run-happy White Sox to take him deep.

The Cubs' rotation is a hot topic right now because of the sudden depth the organization has created, but Clay Holmes looks to be a lock to start one of the first two games of a playoff series for the Cubs.

Counsell provides an injury update

Knoxville Smokies pitcher Daniel Palencia (18) pitches against the Rocket City Trash Pandas during a Minor League Baseball game on Aug. 11, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cubs manager Craig Counsell spoke to the media in the dugout before today's game, confirming closer Daniel Palencia will be activated this Friday in Seattle.

Craig Counsell provides injury updates on Daniel Palencia, Dansby Swanson, Hoby Milner, Hunter Harvey, and Ben Brown ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/aPEQ9XEuqQ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 19, 2026

Counsell also mentioned that Ben Brown will face hitters on Friday while working out in the Arizona complex as he recovers from a neck injury. Additionally, he confirmed that Justin Steele is getting close to facing hitters while he works back from his flexor strain.

In regard to Palencia, Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said on 104.3 The Score earlier today that they plan to get Palencia in some bigger moments earlier in games to hopefully get the fiery closer on a run.

Sounds like Palencia will have to show he's back to the guy who closed out the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela and not the one with a 21.60 ERA in Double-A. I'd expect Jacob Webb to remain the closer for the time being. However, a huge arm in Palencia is returning to the Cubs bullpen, and that's a good thing.

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.