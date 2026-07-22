After a tough 8-6 loss in extra innings Monday night, the Cubs' bats worked through their frustrations and scored 6 runs in the opening inning on Tuesday.

The Chicago Cubs (57-44) would go on to win 11-2 over the Detroit Tigers (47-54) to tie the series up at a game apiece. The Cubs gave David Peterson early run support, and he returned the favor with 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball in his best start in a Cubs uniform.

An all-around good win for the Cubs, and they managed to gain a game on the Brewers with the entire NL Central losing tonight. They now sit 6.0 games back from first place.

Here's three takeaways from the exciting 11-2 win for the Cubbies!

Cubs bat break it open from the jump

Jul 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs mascot Clark waves the flag after the game against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs were not fooled by Framber Valdez. He lasted just 2/3 innings, allowing 6 runs on 5 hits and 2 walks, and failing to complete a single inning. The Cubs broke Valdez, and then the Tigers bullpen. Detroit even resorted to position players Zach McKinstry and Jake Rogers to close out the game.

Cubs offense had 11 hits, 11 walks, and (you guessed it) 11 runs. They left 12 runners on base and went 6-20 with RISP, creating tons and tons of scoring chances all night. It was a great night for Pete Crow-Armstrong, who got on base 5 times with two hits and 3 walks while driving in 2 runs.

here's that michael conforto homer you ordered! pic.twitter.com/0BTckO3Wy5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 22, 2026

Michael Conforto had another pinch-hit home run, his 4th of the season, which ties him for the league lead and for the most in a Cubs season. Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly each drove in two runs, and Dansby Swanson had two hits and score 3 runs.

It felt like a redeeming performance from the Cubs offense after failing to come through late in yesterday's extra-innings loss. And it helped pave the way for David Peterson to throw a gem.

Peterson has special start at Wrigley Field

Jun 27, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher David Peterson (19) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Peterson made his first start at Wrigley Field for the Cubs back on July 3rd, giving up 10 runs to the Cardinals in what was a rough introduction to the Wrigley faithful. On Tuesday, Peterson turned in his best performance as a Cub, leaving the field to a standing ovation after 6.2 scoreless innings.

The 30-year-old lefty gave up just 3 hits and struck out 4, lowering his ERA from 6.45 to 5.97 on the season. The ground balls Peterson is generating are turning into outs with the Cubs defense, something he wasn't able to count on with the league-worst Mets infielders behind him.

Peterson said after the game that he was feeling the love from the hometown crowd.

"It was special. This crowd shows up every night and to give them what they came to see, a win, and great baseball by our team was awesome. To get that applause after tonight was a good feeling."



David Peterson on feeling the love from the Wrigley Faithful 🫶 pic.twitter.com/fS9D8UibMO — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 22, 2026

This was the pitcher the Cubs were hoping they acquired from the Mets. The start showed exactly what the veteran lefty can be when healthy and throwing in front of the Cubs' elite defense.

Welcome back, Aaron Civale

Chicago Cubs pitcher Aaron Civale (38) pitches in the sixth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cubs traded with the Athletics for the right-handed Aaron Civale back on July 18th and added him to the roster before Monday's game. Civale had a 2.08 ERA in five games with the Cubs last year but hasn't seen the same results in 16 games this season with a 6.99 ERA. Civale got most of his work as a starter for the A's but will likely get most of his work as a bullpen or swing starter for the Cubs.

The 31-year-old veteran worked the final 2.1 innings and did allow a 2-run home run to Dillon Dingler in the top of the 9th, but he added in two strikeouts on the night. More arms aren't a bad thing, even if they're options like Civale, who's struggled at points this season. Hopefully, Civale can find more success with the Cubs in his second stint.

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