What Roster Moves Did the Cubs Make to Welcome Back Taillon and Civale?

The Chicago Cubs have officially activated Jameson Taillon from the IL ahead of their series opener against the Detroit Tigers.

The news comes following an announcement from manager Craig Counsell that Taillon would make his return on Monday night at Wrigley Field. The veteran starter hasn't pitched since June 7 due to a hamstring injury and will now rejoin the rotation as Chicago attempts to close the gap on Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Taillon has struggled mightily this season, but there is no question that his experience and leadership will add a much-needed presence to the rotation. The Cubs have been hit harder than most by pitching injuries this year. Edward Cabrera, Ben Brown, Justin Steele, and Cade Horton all remain sidelined with an ailment. David Peterson – who the organization traded for in an effort to bolster the struggling rotation – has also struggled to impress early on.

Speaking of which, the Cubs made another move in hopes of boosting their pitching production just the other day. Aaron Civale was acquired from the Athletics in exchange for prospect Aiden Moffett. Civale had a short stint with the Cubs last season and impressed in the limited work out of the bullpen.

With that said, Civale has primarily been a starter throughout his career. While the Cubs will likely use him again as a reliever, the experience he has starting and eating multiple innings was likely a major draw for this banged-up group.

How Did the Cubs Make Room for Taillon and Civale?

Chicago Cubs pitcher Aaron Civale (38) pitches in the sixth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, adding Jameson Tailon and Aaron Civale back into the mix means that two other arms had to be moved out of the clubhouse.

The first decision was to DFA Drew Pomeranz. Another player whom the Cubs decided to bring back after a very successful 2025, it's unfortunate to see Pomeranz as the casualty here.

To be sure, he's had a very rough go with only a 7.94 ERA during his 5.2 innings of work. The veteran has given up a run in four of his six outings since rejoining the team, and he's also had a real issue with sending guys to first base. Cubs fans know well how effective Pomeranz can be when he's right. His 2.17 ERA and 28.1 percent strikeout rate were truly a big part of Chicago's success. However, Pomeranz's command just hasn't been the same in 2026.

The Cubs' second move will be to send Phil Maton back to the IL. This will be Maton's third stint on the IL this season with right knee tendinitis, most recently coming off on July 11.

To be frank, arguably no player on this Cubs team has put together a more disappointing season than Maton. The reliever was signed to a two-year $14.5 million deal to be a difference-maker out of the bullpen. Instead, Maton has registered a 6.18 ERA with a hard-hit rate that sits at 42.9 percent. His numbers have plummeted from 2025 across the board, and he's genuinely been a liability when called upon.

Chicago was hoping that Maton's most recent trip to the IL might help him reset. Instead, he came in on July 19 and promptly gave up another run in just 1.0 inning of work. It's hard to know how much Maton's struggles are actually related to an injury versus just a mental collapse. Regardless, the Cubs likely are better off taking him out of the bullpen for now while he continues to look for answers.

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