Cubs Suffer Brutal Blow as Matthew Boyd Will Need Surgery After Fluke Injury

The Chicago Cubs injury list just got longer.

Ahead of Wednesday night's third outing against the Cincinnati Reds, Craig Counsell shared some troubling news on starter Matthew Boyd. The lefty will undergo surgery on his meniscus and end up on the IL. According to Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network, the fluke injury occurred while Boyd was playing with his children. A timeline for his return will be clearer following surgery, but there is no question that he is now expected to miss extended time.

Boyd is coming off easily the best season of his career, where he posted a 3.21 ERA over his 31 starts and earned an All-Star nod. He was clearly the Cubs' ace as they made their way out of the Wild Card and into the divisional round. Unfortunately for Chicago, his 2026 season hasn't proven to be productive. Boyd has posted just a 6.00 ERA over his first five starts and has given up 16 earned runs. He's also ended up on the IL once already with a bicep strain.

Still, there is no doubt Boyd remains an important part of Chicago's rotation. He is among baseball's best at limiting his walks, compiling just six over his 24.0 innings pitched. Likewise, his strikeout rate of 31.0 percent has sat in the league's 92nd percentile, while his chase rate of 37.7 percent sits even better in the 95th percentile. Losing someone with his command is going to be a major problem, and it's also going to leave the Cubs scrambling for another left-handed option.

Matthew Boyd Joins Long List of Injured Cubs

Apr 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

As if this news didn't sting enough for the Cubs, it only continues a very troubling trend. The Cubs' bullpen has been ravaged by injuries over the first two months of the season, and this has included losing multiple starters. Breakout arm Cade Horton will miss the entire year due to Tommy John Surgery, while Justin Steele has seen his return delayed because of a setback during his rehab.

But that's not all! Chicago has watched relief pitcher after relief pitcher hit the IL. The current list includes Caleb Theilbar, Hunter Harvey, Porter Hodge, Jordan Wicks, Riley Martin, and Ethan Roberts. To their credit, they have made do and still put together one of their best winning stretches in franchise history. But how much longer can they outrun these issues?

So, who will slide into Matthew Boyd's starting spot? The answer is proabably Javier Assad, who has eaten his fair share of starts in the past. Ben Brown could also be in the running, as the Cubs have tried him out in that role before. One has to wonder if a move could be on the horizon, though, particularly with this leaving Shota Imanaga as the only lefty of the group.