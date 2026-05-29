The Cubs (31-26) are leaving Pittsburgh (29-28) with a split, as they take the finale vs the Pirates with a huge 7-2 win. With their last two victories, the Cubs have taken a half-game lead over the Cardinals for second place in the NL Central, making the weekend series between the two rivals that much more exciting. The Cubs are sure hoping they've recovered some of the mojo they lost during their recent 10-game skid.

Here's what stood out from Thursday's much-needed win!

Ian Happ, Pittsburgh’s Own, Does It again

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (right) congratulates left fielder Ian Happ (8) on his two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Ian Happ had another huge night in his hometown, finishing with 3 hits and driving in two with his go-ahead 2-run home run in the top of the 8th. Happ didn't waste any time connecting on Brandan Bidois' fastball, sending it to right field and driving in himself and Alex Bregman – who extended his hitting streak to eight games!

The Cubs' offense did struggle initially against Paul Skenes, not getting their first baserunner until Dansby Swanson worked a walk in the top of the 3rd. Happ notched the 1st hit vs Skenes in the top of the 4th, setting up Seiya Suzuki's RBI single in the next at-bat, giving the Cubs a 1-0 lead. Later in the 6th, Happ would bring in an unearned run on a single and Suzuki an RBI ground out to make it 3-0 Cubs.

Despite only 8 hits tonight, the Cubs found ways to have productive outs and push across runs. They even bumped Skenes' pitch count to 103 and out of the game by the 6th inning. Add in the Suzuki passed ball he scored on – and the fielder's choice Pete Crow-Armstrong was eventually safe on after a Cubs challenge was successful – the Cubs put pressure on the Pirates all night. Good to see.

Cubs Technically Beat Paul Skenes, But It Didn’t Feel Like It

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Man, Paul Skenes is just awesome. You got to feel for the guy tonight, though, absolutely dealing with 10 strikeouts and only 1 earned run, only to come away with the loss. He nearly struck out the side three times, issuing a walk in the 3rd – the first Cubs baserunner of the game at the time. His fastball topped out at 99.4 mph, and 20 of his 33 strikes were swinging – that's elite-elite work.

Despite Skenes featuring some of the best stuff in baseball, the Cubs have actually won three of the last four games he's started against them. Take that, Mr. Cy Young!

But what might get lost in the Happ homecoming home runs, and Skenes striking out 10, is Colin Rea providing another quality start and picking up his fifth win of the season. The 35-year-old Colin Rea scattered 4 hits and 3 walks across 5.1 innings of work, adding in 5 strikeouts.

Manager Craig Counsell talked about Rea rising to the challenge tonight, knowing Paul Skenes was on the other mound: "When you go up against Skenes, you gotta be good," Counsell said.

“When you go up against Skenes, you gotta be good, and I think Colin did a really nice job tonight and gave us a shot.”



Craig Counsell on Colin Rea rising to the challenge tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/s5C63P3xOA — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 29, 2026

Rea has pitched past the 4th inning in his last 7 starts now for the Cubs, giving the group much-needed length and depth while the team deals with injuries to their rotation. Especially when compared to his fellow starters, Rea has been a huge steady hand for this squad.

Cubs Bullpen Healthy and Rounding Into Form

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Trent Thornton (49) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After Colin Rea exited in the 6th, the Cubs' bullpen closed the door on the Pirates, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings to seal the series split for the Cubs. Hoby Milner and Caleb Thielbar each registered holds, with Thielbar having to pitch around two walks to close out his frame in the bottom of the 7th.

Trent Thornton polished off the final two innings of work in 22 pitches, as he (2.31), Milner (2.52), and Thielbar (2.84) all sport sub-3 ERA's on the season. Add veterans in with Daniel Palencia, Ben Brown, and Jacob Webb, and you have the makings of a Craig Counsell circle of trust in the bullpen.

One thing this group has done well so far this year is strand runners on base. Their left on base percentage (77.1) is ranked 3rd in the league right now, and with the 9th best ground ball rate (45.1), it's translated to a 3.57 bullpen ERA. This is honestly surprising given how bad things were just a few days ago.

The Cubs head to St. Louis and are hopefully catching the Cardinals at a good time, as they're fresh off a sweep by the Brewers and have lost 7 of their last 10 games. Of course, the Cubs have lost 8 of their 10 games ... but they're on a two-game winning streak!

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