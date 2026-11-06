Are the Cubs About to Make a Big (And Familiar) Mistake with Their Bullpen?

When Jed Hoyer sat down to address the media after a frustrating end to the 2026-27 season, he took full ownership of their lackluster bullpen.

While a few players eventually found their groove, a mix of injuries and failed signings consistently held this group back. It's why many have circled pitching as the organization's biggest need this offseason.

"I did a poor job in the bullpen this year, full stop," Hoyer admitted. "The guys we acquired this winter didn't produce nearly as well as they did a year ago."

Fast forward to the start of free agency, however, and it's unclear what the front office leader plans to do about this. The Cubs may be flush with cash, but a recent report suggested that they will put the bulk of those resources toward the starting rotation rather than their relievers.

Cubs Comfortable with State of Bullpen?

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During a recent episode of North Side Territory with Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney, Sharma provided a somewhat surprising update on the Cubs' offseason plans. As of now, The Athletic's Cubs insider doesn't believe that Hoyer will focus much on the bullpen in free agency. He stated that the organization believes they have several capable arms at the ready for 2027.

“All of you that are thinking right now that the Cubs will be hugely active for relievers, big name relievers, guys who’ve heard of, I would not get your hopes up," Sharma said. "They are very happy with the base that they have. And, look, I understand that it wasn’t perfect, but it was much better than the rotation.

With Zeferjahn, Palencia, Webb back now, Ryan Rolison, that’s four right there. Then, you got Shelby Miller, Braxton Garrett, I’m probably missing a name or two. I think they’re happy with it. They’re fine with it. They’re not worried about their bullpen.”

Sharma went on to say that someone like Adrian Morejon, unless he's converted to a starter, likely isn't on the team's radar. And that's bound to disappoint the many Cubs fans who had the Padres' swing-and-miss guy circled on their wish list.

Heck, Sharma's entire report is bound to disappoint the Cubs faithful. Does Chicago have a few pieces to feel good about? Yes, but this is also a win-now team with World Series aspirations. We have seen time and again that having an elite reliever or two is a crucial part of the recipe. It's hard to say the Cubs have checked that box.

Ryan Zeferjahn failed to live up to the hype upon his arrival. Daniel Palencia struggled again to hold down the closing role. Jacob Webb may have been a flash in the pan after his rough ending to 2026. Ryan Rolison had a great year, but is he a go-to innings eater? And what about all the depth? The Cubs just learned how injuries can stack up, and Hoyer even admitted to missing on several key signings around the margins.

In other words, despite what Hoyer said, this makes it sound as though the plan could be similar to that of 2027. Sure, Shelby Miller may be ready to return, and Braxton Garrett may have come over at the trade deadline. But the former is coming off a big surgery, while the latter has pitched in two big-league games since the 2024 season. The Cubs could be putting a lot of their eggs in another flimsy basket.

None of this is to say the Cubs should go all-out for the best reliever on the market. However, Sharma is alluding to a level of comfort that arguably shouldn't exist for a team that faced such an ugly late-season meltdown. Only time will tell what the Cubs actually decide to do, but it does raise a slight concern early in the offseason.

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