Are the Cubs and Marlins About to Link Up Again for a Deadline Trade?

There is arguably no team the Chicago Cubs have been connected to more in recent seasons than the Miami Marlins.

Things finally came to a head this past winter, when the two actually shook hands on a deal for a starting arm. Edward Cabrera was sent to Chicago in exchange for a package that included No. 1 prospect Owen Caissie. It was a rather drastic move for Jed Hoyer, which has yet to pay off in the way he hoped. Cabrera has spent much of his first season in Chicago on the IL, recording only a 5.10 ERA when on the mound.

Nevertheless, the Carbera deal was a long time coming. The Cubs had previously been tied to Jesus Luzardo, even having a trade ready before backing out due to medical concerns. They have also been named several times as a possible suitor for Sandy Alcantara, who the Marlins seemingly were never prepared to move.

One would imagine that eventually the rumors between these two would come to an end. Especially when throwing in the context of the failed trade and Cabrera's rough go, it just feels like the Cubs may prefer to look elsewhere for their roster fixes. Nope!

The Alcantara-Cubs rumors are back in full swing just days out from the MLB trade deadline. Bruce Levine was the one to get the ball rolling again, sharing on 104.3 The Score that he's heard the Marlins' arm is on the market. And, to no surprise, he connected that to the Cubs' obvious hole in the rotation.

“The money I don’t think is an issue, right? There is going to be money to spend. So if all of a sudden now, Alcantara is available from the Marlins, which we’re hearing is real … The Cubs are going to have an interest in him for sure," Levine said.

To be absolutely clear, Levine didn't directly note that the Cubs have called up the Marlins. This conversation felt more like informed speculation than a concrete report. But the history between these two teams speaks for itself, as does the fit for Alcantara's services in Chicago.

Could Sandy Alcantara Finally Head to the Cubs?

Jul 22, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First of all, whether the Miami Marlins are prepared to enter sell mode remains to be seen. While many believe that will be the case following a 12-game losing streak, these next couple of games could be very telling.

Still, Bruce Levine said he's heard that Alcantara is on the table, and the Cubs might as well revisit that idea. Especially if Jed Hoyer hopes to avoid gutting his farm system, targeting someone like Alcantara could be the way to go. To be clear, this doesn't mean the Marlins will give him up for cheap. He is likely to cost a good amount less than highly touted names like Tarik Skubal and Joe Ryan. Heck, there is a good chance that even Reid Detmers or Clay Holmes drives a larger return.

Alcantara is having a nice bounce-back season after recording a concerning 2025 campaign. He has recorded a 4.01 ERA over 22 innings of work, proving to be very effective at limiting damage and going deep into games. He would automatically be one of the Cubs' most versatile pitchers, offering a deep arsenal that is headlined by his high-velocity stuff.

The 30-year-old throws a sinker and four-seamer that comfortably sit in the high-90s. He couples that with a nasty change-up, as well as a solid cutter. Despite his flame-throwing ways, however, Alcantara isn't some kind of strikeout machine. He relies on inducing weak contact and a fair share of ground balls. And doesn't that just sound right up the Cubs' alley?

Time and again, the Cubs have shown that they care more about movement and command than velo. It's why David Peterson was added into the mix a few weeks back, and he has looked awesome in his last three starts pitching in front of the Cubs' elite defense. Alcantara would likely have even more success, as he's naturally been better at limiting hard contact and walks.

It's also worth mentioning that Alcantara would be one of the few non-rentals on the market. He has a team option next season for $21.0 million. It's a pretty steep price, but it's one the Cubs might happily pay after all the issues faced this season.

Alcantara likely isn't going to be at the top of the Cubs' list, particularly in this fruitful market. But, again, it's hard to ignore all the previous ties between these two organizations – let alone Alcantara's fit with the pitching style that the Cubs typically prefer. In other words, don't be surprised if he does end up as the marquee acquisition over the next handful

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