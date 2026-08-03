Best Trade Yet? Cubs Win Clay Holmes Sweepstakes in Huge Deadline Move with Mets

The Chicago Cubs are going for it, folks.

We could already call the organization's trade deadline crazy, but it's now entered full-blown lunacy mode. The first move was to grab veteran and former ace Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays. Then, the Cubs blindsided fans with a trade for Marlins arm Braxton Garrett before swooping in to grab hard-throwing reliever Ryan Zeferjahn.

But that was just the appetizer!

Rumors have swirled for the past handful of days that the Cubs could look to add multiple starters this deadline. And they have now done exactly that. The New York Mets have agreed to send starting pitcher Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the Cubs in exchange for Jefferson Rojas, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The former was one of the most highly-touted arms on the market, even though he pitched in only nine games this season before suffering a fibula fracture. The White Sox, Brewers, and Braves were said to be among many teams showing interest in the righty.

Why was Holmes so coveted around the league? The 33-year-old has aged like a fine wine. Formerly an All-Star reliever, he transitioned to a starting role in 2025 and didn't skip a beat. In fact, Holmes recorded a 3.53 ERA with a ridiculous 55.9 percent ground ball rate. He was fantastic at inducing weak contact with an arsenal that featured as many as six pitches, per Baseball Savant.

Holmes was also able to prove early this year that his 2025 wasn't a fluke. In his first 52.2 innings of action, his ground ball rate remained an elite 55.3 percent with a barrel rate of just 5.3 percent. Now, can he struggle at times to find the zone and give up some hard contact? Yes, and this will be very important to watch for as he comes back from injury. But you can live with some of that when his movement is as good as it is.

To be frank, there may not have been a better pitcher for the Cubs to target at this deadline than Holmes. As nice as it would have been to secure a cost-controlled player, Holmes fits with how this Cubs team wants to play perfectly. This team is all about keeping the ball in the infield and making the most out of their interior defense. It's why they grabbed Holmes' teammate David Peterson, who has been excellent over his last few starts.

As for Taylor, he will offer Chicago some additional outfield depth and speed. It's hard to imagine he sees much playing time, but the transaction continues to speak to the Cubs' desire to carry a top-tier defense. Taylor has great arm strength in center and has experience playing all three outfield spots. He also has 310 games under his belt over the last three years and can hit righties.

The only concern here with adding Taylor is what it might mean for Matt Shaw. Are the Cubs worried about his return timeline and thus want more bodies in the outfield?

Nevertheless, this is a massive trade for a Cubs team that has clear World Series aspirations. And that obviously means that it came with a hefty price tag.

Cubs Part Ways with Jefferson Rojas

Knoxville Smokies infielder Jefferson Rojas (2) runs to third base during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With all the interest surrounding Clay Holmes, it was always going to take a big-name prospect to get a deal done. But ... oof.

Jefferson Rojas isn't only the Cubs' No. 2-ranked prospect; he is a consensus Top 70 prospect in baseball. The 21-year-old infielder has been remarkably impressive since joining the Cubs franchise in 2022 and has essentially been one of their biggest success stories.

This season in Double-A, Rojas has slashed .270/.339/.461 with an .800 OPS. He also has a career-high 15 home runs to pair with 57 RBIs and 17 stolen bags. It's not an understatement to say that Rojas was the most well-rounded prospect in the Cubs system and one of only a handful to have true star upside.

It's also never ideal to give up a prospect as respected as Rojas for a rental. There is a very real world where the Cubs lose Holmes in a matter of months. However, considering his strong fit, maybe the two sides can work something out to keep him in a Cubs uniform.

So ... how would I grade this trade?

I've been a fan of Jefferson Rojas for a while, so it undoubtedly stings to see him go. However, the Cubs are also the kind of franchise that should be pushing their chips in. This is the type of move that many were skeptical Jed Hoyer would make. The mere fact that he made it – and for a player that does make so much sense for this roster – demands my respect.

Am I a tad concerned that there isn't more recent proof that Holmes can be as strong as the Cubs need him to be? Yes. The fact that he is coming off such a big injury is scary. But at least it wasn't any kind of upper-body issue, and it's not like he hasn't been on the mound at all this season.

Instant Grade: A-

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