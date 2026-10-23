Cubs Rumors: Steven Kwan Makes Sense as Offseason Trade Target

The Chicago Cubs have many roster holes to fill this offseason. With extensive turnover expected, the Cubs have various ways to approach it. Free agency is certainly an option, but the upcoming class is considered pretty weak. The farm system has some notable players despite the lack of depth, but there is no assurance it will work. So, what about making some trades?

This offseason, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers has been the focus of trade talks. Could they re-emerge? It’s possible, and it’s a realistic opportunity the Cubs can jump on. What about position players? Key contributors on the infield are locked up, but only one outfielder, Pete Crow-Armstrong, is signed for the long term. Ian Happ and Seyia Suzuki are free agents, and there is no guarantee that the Cubs re-sign either of them.

With that in mind, what if they made a trade for a corner outfielder? And what if that trade was for the Guardians' Steven Kwan? All things considered, he feels like one of the more realistic options the Cubs can acquire this offseason.

Steven Kwan should be a trade target for the Chicago Cubs.

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) reacts after a strike during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, Steven Kwan is a name to monitor for a potential trade this offseason. And he specifically mentioned the Cubs as a team to watch. To be sure, it's not hard to see why. The Cubs want to upgrade their team for a postseason run, and he can easily provide what they may lack most positionally. Kwan is an All-Star left fielder who plays elite defense. The four consecutive Gold Glove Awards would supply the Cubs with real stability in left field.

The Cubs were the best defensive team in baseball according to both the statistics and numerous outlets. They received much recognition for their defensive reliability. Kwan would fit right into the Cubs' already elite defensive identity. That’s the best part of his game. However, Kwan is not a perfect player.

Although he is a stellar defensive mind, Kwan tends to struggle at the plate. He’s not known for his power. He hit only three home runs and had an OPS of .731, though he did hit a solid .282 on the year. He also mostly hit in the leadoff spot, which is where Crow-Armstrong thrived last season. So, where would he be best suited? Maybe he can be the ninth hitter in the lineup, which could provide the Cubs with some bottom-of-the-order stability and more opportunities to score with runners in scoring position.

What makes Kwan an even more intriguing target is that he's a rather affordable player. In his final year, Kwan is projected to make around $11 million. That’s doable for a Cubs team that has the cap space necessary to make moves, especially when considering it could be less than what either Happ or Suzuki ends up netting in free agency.

At the end of the day, the Cubs have a pretty golden opportunity to add an elite defensive talent. Although he has been iffy at times at the plate, that won’t stop the Cubs and shouldn’t necessarily be a concern for the team that scored the most runs in the 2026 season. Simply put, the Cubs could upgrade their team with a player like Kwan, and isn't that the whole point of this offseason?

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