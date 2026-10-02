The Toughest Contract Decision Facing the Cubs This Winter

It’s come far earlier than they would have liked, but it’s time for the Chicago Cubs’ front office to start thinking about how this roster needs to change for the 2027 season (whenever that may or may not begin).

The Cubs have several players set to become free agents after the World Series concludes, namely Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Shota Imanaga, and Kevin Gausman.

Suzuki is the one in that group who carries much more weight than the others. And with reportsthat the Toronto Blue Jays are set to pursue him in free agency, it makes the Cubs’ offseason approach feel that much more desperate.

Following the Cubs’ season-ending loss to the San Diego Padres late Wednesday night, Suzuki was asked about his five-year career in Chicago. Visibly emotional, he didn’t hold back on his criticism of himself.

"Looking back at the 5 years, I don't know if I was able to reach the expectations that people had (for me) or for myself."



Seiya Suzuki hit 113 home runs as a Cub in his first 5 MLB seasons, behind only Ernie Banks (136) and Kris Bryant (138). pic.twitter.com/rzxffiIVtX — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 1, 2026

"Looking back at the 5 years, I don't know if I was able to reach the expectations that people had (for me) or for myself," he told reporters via his interpreter, Edwin Stanberry. “My family, they love Chicago,” he continued. “With free agency, that’s something new for me. There’s a lot of processes involved with that. I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”

Suzuki went 2-for-7 and scored the Cubs’ lone run in their very short playoff stint. He was one of just four Cubs even to log a hit in the wild-card series.

Still, Suzuki, who has been critical of himself to the media throughout his time as a Cub, left what could have been his final media appearance with the team with a few overarching questions.

Did he meet those expectations? Did he exceed them? Was it enough for the Cubs to do everything to bring him back this winter?

Seiya Suzuki during his 5 yr / $85M CHC deal: 16.2 rWAR, 675 G, 113 HR, 128 OPS+, 142 2B. pic.twitter.com/uVOKUcqzzt — Sam Fosberg (@discussbaseball) October 1, 2026

Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million deal with Chicago ahead of the 2022 season. He was a five-time All-Star with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) and hit .315 with 182 home runs across nine seasons in his home country. In his injury-shortened first year with the Cubs, he hit .262 with a .770 OPS, 14 home runs and 46 RBI.

Sure, those numbers may have been underwhelming, but Suzuki really came into his own after his rookie year. He put up a career .823 OPS across five seasons with 113 home runs -- the third-most for a Cub in his first five seasons after only Kris Bryant (138) and Ernie Banks (136).

The 32-year-old may not have captured any individual hardware (he very much should have been an All-Star in 2025), but he cemented himself as one of the league’s most consistent sluggers. He hit 32 home runs in 2025 and 26 this season. He posted the third-best fWAR on the Cubs and the 19th-best in MLB at 4.6.

Seiya Suzuki updated defensive metrics:



+6 Fielding Run Value

+4 Outs Above Average

+11 Defensive Runs Saved

+3 Arm Value



He’s got a legit shot at a Gold Glove this year. Ridiculous improvement. pic.twitter.com/uij0L5Oqd2 — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) August 4, 2026

In short, Suzuki is a top-20 hitter in the league, and that profile is sure to attract suitors as soon as he hits free agency. Per The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma, it’s “unlikely that the Cubs will get into a bidding war for Suzuki’s services, let alone win one.”

That’s because the Cubs have a much bigger hole to fill in both their starting rotation and bullpen. They will certainly need to make a big splash on a front-line starter or a closer in the offseason, and they enter 2027 as No. 10 in the league in total payroll .

But is it really worth letting a hitter of Suzuki’s caliber walk, particularly when there aren’t any viable replacements waiting in the wings? And do they really not have the money to spend on both pitching and offensive needs (that’s a rhetorical question)?

The Cubs could stick Matt Shaw in right next season, but it goes without saying that the offensive production in their lineup would drop massively. Michael Conforto and Tyrone Taylor are also set to become free agents and there’s no guarantee that either will be back — nor that either can produce at that level consistently.

The Cubs also have future stars who can play a corner outfield position in both No. 1 prospect Josiah Hartshorn and No. 3 prospect Ethan Conrad, but neither is expected to reach MLB before 2028.

The free-agent market in the outfield is thin outside of Suzuki. He’s the biggest name by far and will certainly be the most sought-after by any team in the same position as the Cubs.

Chicago’s front office has an incredibly crucial decision to make.

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