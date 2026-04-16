Chicago Cubs Suffer Yet Another Season-Ending Pitching Injury

Just when you think the Chicago Cubs' injury woes can't get any worse, they do.

Cubs right-hander Porter Hodge was announced to be undergoing Tommy John surgery, according to Taylor McGregor of the Marquee Sports Network.

He will miss the rest of the 2026 season, along with a good chunk of the 2027 season. This is less than ideal for a Cubs pitching staff that is weathered as is. Hodge was on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain, and now will undergo season-ending surgery.

He will likely be transferred to the 60-day IL once Chicago needs a 40-man roster spot.

#Cubs Porter Hodge will undergo UCL surgery and miss the rest of the season. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) April 15, 2026

What does Porter Hodge's loss mean to the Cubs?

The Cubs selected Hodge in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school. He would make his debut in 2024.

That year, he would pitch very well. In 39 games out of the bullpen (43 innings), he would pitch to a 1.88 ERA with 52 strikeouts and 19 walks.

He would also act as a closer for the Cubs, saving nine games in 12 opportunities, after Hector Neris was released in August of that year.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Porter Hodge | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hodge had great expectations after his rookie season, but would fail to meet them. In 2025, he would pitch in 36 games (33 innings) out of the bullpen. During that time, he would pitch to a 6.27 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 18 walks.

Daniel Palencia would take over as the closer after Hodge was two out of five on save opportunities.

He would start the 2026 season on the 15-day IL, instead of starting a bounce-back year.

What is the state of the Cubs' bullpen?

The Cubs currently have starters Justin Steele, Cade Horton and Matthew Boyd on the injured list, with Horton being out for the season.

The bullpen is in the same state. Phil Maton, Hunter Harvey, Jordan Wicks, Ethan Roberts and now Hodge are on the injured list.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Daniel Palencia | David Richard-Imagn Images

At this point, the bullpen consists of Daniel Palencia, Ben Brown, Caleb Thielbar, Jacob Webb, Hoby Milner, Riley Martin, Luke Little and Ryan Rolison.

They currently also have Gavin Hollowell and Charlie Barnes on optional assignment. While Colin Rea is in the rotation, he can go back into the bullpen when one of Boyd or Steele comes back to the fold.

Either way, the Cubs are in major trouble with injuries. They can ill afford to suffer any more at this time.