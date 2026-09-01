Chicago Cubs Unveil Scripted Rom-Com Series (Yes, You Read that Right)

Some say it's going to be a movie; the Cubs say it's going to be a 17-part mini-series.

The franchise made a move way out of left field on Monday, announcing that they will air a scripted romantic comedy series on their social media account. Variety was seemingly first on the news, sharing that the Cubs' creative team worked alongside Cubs Productions and another local production service to create the short-form series.

Titled "Nine Inning to Love," the project is about two Cubs fans who meet in the bleachers and begin to fall in love over the course of a game. Variety shared the official synopsis on its site:

"Ava (Veronica Garrubbo), an aspiring romance writer in a slump, and David (Sid Kutikkad), a sweet but love-shy seatmate who does not believe romance is real, over the course of one Cubs game. After an accidental bleacher meet-cute leaves them stuck together for the game, Ava makes David a promise: before the final out, she will help him find a summer fling inside Wrigley Field. But as Ava turns the ballpark into a rom-com training ground, complete with swings and misses, a makeover, a returning ex and a ninth-inning chase, she starts to realize the story she has been trying to write may be happening right in front of her.”

Meanwhile, the Cubs dropped the trailer for the show, which will air on their TikTok page across 17 posts. It's unclear how long each episode will be, but it appears the whole point is for it to be easily digestible and to obviously grab the attention of scrollers.

The trailer is obviously stuffed with Cubs apparel and beautiful shots of iconic Wrigley Field. Will a player or two make an appearance? I guess there is only one way to find out!

If one thing is for sure, this is quite the outside-the-box idea by the Cubs' creative team. The timing might be perfect, however, as we have seemingly seen a rise in romantic sports stories in recent years. Whether it be the success of Heat Rivalry or Hallmark's recent NFL Christmas movies, the Cubs might be jumping into things at the perfect time.

Speaking of which, this mini-series is airing only a handful of weeks before another Chicago team tells their own rom-com story. The Bears are set to be the next focus of Hallmark's movie series, with their story hitting the airwaves in October.

Love is in the air in Chicago!

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