Cubs vs. Reds Lineup: Ramirez Stays at 2B, Getting Back on a Winning Track, More

Home sweet home ... at least the Chicago Cubs hope.

Their trip out West was not nearly as productive as the team wanted it to be, as they lost ground on the Milwaukee Brewers and dropped multiple games in walk-off fashion. Their late-game pitching raised some real concerns, so these next handful of days serve as a big opportunity to course-correct.

The Reds have obviously struggled this season, so much so that the Cubs are already 6-1 against them this season. With that in mind, they should have a good chance to get back on a winning track this afternoon, especially with Rhett Lowder on the mound for Cincy.

Game Info

Who: Cincinnati Reds (63-72) at Chicago Cubs (76-58)

Where: Wrigley Field

When: 1:20 PM CT

Watch: Marquee Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 The Score

Chicago Cubs Lineup

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF Seiya Suzuki, RF Michael Busch, 1B Alex Bregman, 3B Ian Happ, LF Nico Hoerner, SS Pedro Ramirez, 2B Michael Conforto, DH Carson Kelly C

The Chicago Cubs welcomed back Matt Shaw this morning, officially activating him after essentially two full months off. Nevertheless, the utility man will not be thrown back into the lineup from the jump. Pedro Ramírez will continue to hold down the fort at second base, while Seiya Suzuki will remain in right field.

All in all, there is nothing too crazy about Craig Counsell's Friday order. Michael Conforto will continue to bat at DH against a righty, while Alex Bregman moves back into the cleanup spot.

The real player to watch will be Ian Happ. The results weren't what the Cubs wanted out West, but Happ found a nice groove. He's batting .304 over his last seven outings with 10 RBIs and three homers.

Cincinnati Reds Lineup

1. Dane Myers, CF

2. Elly De La Cruz, SS

3. Sal Stewart, 1B

4. Tyler Stephenson, DH

5. Eugenio Suárez, 3B

6. JJ Bleday, LF

7. Matt McLain, 2B

8. Jose Trevino, C

9. Hector Rodríguez, RF

On the Mound ...

Aug 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher David Peterson (19) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cubs – David Peterson, LHP

Don't expect to see David Peterson leaving the rotation any time soon. While the Cubs moved him to the bullpen for Edward Cabrera earlier this month, it immediately looked like a mistake. Cabrera's struggles continued, only for Peterson to essentially step back in and continue to do what he does best.

Other than his 4 runs given up against the Nations on August 12, Peterson has given up no more than 2 earned runs in seven straight outings. Since July 9, he has a 2.27 ERA and has been easily one of the best ground ball pitchers in baseball. Any time he's on the mound right now, the Cubs should be feeling very good about their chances to walk away with a win.

Reds – Rhett Lowder, RHP

The stats for Rhett Lowder leave a lot to be desired. The righty has just a 5.13 ERA in his 23 games and 107 innings of work. His slider has generated a fair share of whiffs, and it does serve as a solid putaway pitch. However, batters have consistently been able to send one over the fence against him this year, and his overall whiff rate sits at just 19.1 percent.

With that said, Lowder can generate his own chunk of ground balls and does a decent job keeping pitches in the zone. Does that mean the Cubs should have trouble this afternoon, though? No. Lowder has given up a combined 7 earned runs in his last two starts with three homers.

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