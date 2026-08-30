Sammy Sosa Called Pete Crow-Armstrong's 3 Home Run Day with the Cubs

Saturday was a legendary day at Wrigley Field for multiple reasons.

The day began with the official celebration for the organization's 150th anniversary. In attendance was a long list of franchise icons, including one of baseball's most notorious home run hitters.

It was only roughly a year ago that Sammy Sosa and the Cubs organization made amends. Sosa went two decades without setting foot in the Friendly Confines before last season's celebration. He's now on his way to being a more familiar face at the ballpark, serving as one of the marquee members of the Cubs' 150 team.

Seeing him alongside other legends like Billy Williams, Fergie Jenkins, Anthony Rizzo, and many more made for an incredibly special and surreal moment for those in attendance. But that wasn't the only history the fans were treated to.

The Cubs would go on to dominate the Cincinnati Reds in a 17-5 win. How did they pull it off? In fitting fashion, Pete Crow-Armstrong continued to put his name in the Cubs' record books. The superstar outfielder smashed three home runs on the day, further bolstering his MVP case. Crow-Armstrong is now at 36 homers on the season and has a 9.1 WAR, according to Fangraphs. This puts the 24-year-old well ahead of the second-highest-ranked player, Shohei Ohtani (6.9).

To be frank, there isn't much else Crow-Armstrong could do this season that would leave fans speechless. That's just how good he's been. In fact, even Sosa was able to predict Crow-Armstrong's Saturday fireworks!

“Sammy did say I was going to hit three today," Crow-Armstrong told Marquee Sports Network after the game. "Sammy Sosa told me I was going to hit three, and I hit three. Put that on the record.”

If anyone knows what the time is right for a home run frenzy, it would be Slammin' Sammy!

One has to imagine that's a story Crow-Armstrong will be telling for years to come. It's not every day that you fulfill the prophecy of a true MLB great! And, again, the fact that it happens with a slew of franchise favorites in the stands only makes the moment that much better.

It also sure feels fitting that Crow-Armstrong is having arguably the best Cubs season since Sosa suited up. Just Baseball noted that PCA is on pace to break Sosa's single-season record of 9.9. For what it's worth, he's also currently behind Ernie Banks (9.7) and Ron Santo (9.5). With 26 games left on the board, however, Crow-Armstrong has a very good shot at making history.

The highest single season fWAR by a Cub since integration is 9.9 by 2001 Sammy Sosa.



Pete Crow-Armstrong’s 2026 pace with 26 games to go? 10.8 👀 pic.twitter.com/0uNhaTBhnt — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 29, 2026

Nevertheless, what you have to respect most is that Crow-Armstrong recognizes just how special a season like this is. While you undoubtedly want him to stay locked in, it never hurts to savor the moment in a city like this.

“I’m just grateful. This is the best place to play," Crow-Armstrong said. "You hear it from everybody. People love coming to play here on the road. We’re lucky enough to do it 81 games out of the season. MVP chants are cool but it’s cooler when we sing the song after a win like today.”

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