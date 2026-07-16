Cubs 2027 Schedule Release: Early Opening Day, All-Star Game, Other Highlights

The Chicago Cubs may be just starting the second half of 2026, but it's time to mark your 2027 calendars!

Major League Baseball revealed its schedule for the 2027 campaign on Thursday, which means we have our first full look at the Cubs' 162-game slate. The Cubs will start the season at Wrigley Field very early, as Opening Day has been set for March 25 against the Cleveland Guardians. They will have a day off following the opener before wrapping up the three-game set over the weekend. Will there be snow in the forecast!?

After that, it will be right into a divisional matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals at the Friendly Confines to round out March. Chicago will then take off to the West Coast for their first road trip, matching up against the Angels and Athletics.

Speaking of which, their first full month of play will be stacked with some tough competition. They will see the Rangers, Phillies, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, and Brewers in April before a matchup against the New York Yankees takes them into May. If the Cubbies aren't careful, they could be trying to dig themselves out of an early hole as we get into the summer.

What's the biggest change in the 2027 schedule? The All-Star break! The Chicago Cubs will host the 2027 All-Star festivities at Wrigley Field. The home run derby is officially scheduled for July 12, while the All-Star Game will be held a day later. Wrigley will become the only active ballpark to host the All-Star Game four times, per the MLB's release.

Of course, this is all under the assumption that baseball doesn't head into a lengthy lockout. Many are anticipating an ugly negotiation period, as the league and players will be up for a new CBA. Fingers crossed we can get through the offseason smoothly!

A full look at the Cubs schedule can be found on their website.

Other Cubs Schedule Highlights

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) makes a catch in the fifth inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• The Chicago Cubs will first play the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game set that begins on April 26 before seeing them for a four-game set in mid-May. They will also play four against the Pirates a couple of weeks earlier.

• The Cubs will play on three holidays next season: Easter (March 28 vs. Guardians), Mother's Day (May 9 vs. Mariners), and 4th of July (vs. Cardinals).

• The Cubs will host the White Sox in the Crosstown Classic on July 16-18 and will head to Rate Field for three games on August 6-8.

• Chicago will have a ten-game homestand in late September. Running from September 9-19, they will host the Reds, Orioles, and Mets. If they find themselves in a seeding race, this could prove to be a huge schedule perk down the stretch.

• With that said, the Cubs will have to finish the year on the road against the Phillies and Mets. Not the most ideal draw for the final week of the regular season.

• Easily the strangest stretch of the Cubs' schedule comes in mid-June. The Cubs will go on a ten-game West road trip that will pit them against the Rockies, Padres, and Giants. This will also include a pre-scheduled doubleheader on July 22 against the Padres.

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