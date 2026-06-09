Cubs' Alex Bregman Puts Himself on Blast for 2026 Struggles: "I've Been God-Awful"

Following the Chicago Cubs' 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night, Alex Bregman was torn to shreds.

He was the franchise's marquee free-agent signing and brought in to serve as a key difference-maker in a World Series run. And, now, Chicago sits only two games above .500 and has not seen a series victory in over a month. The third baseman was called "terrible" and "god-awful" only months after inking his five-year, $175.0 million deal.

So, who was the one putting the 32-year-old on blast in front of a microphone to reporters? Alex Bregman.

It was a brutally honest self-assessment from the veteran All-Star, who single-handedly took responsibility for much of the team's shortcomings in recent weeks.

"I haven't executed all year," Bregman told ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "Runners in scoring position, I've been god-awful. I need to be better. If I'm better over the last how many games, we probably win the majority of them."

Is it a little unfair for Bregman to put the full weight of these recent losses on his shoulders? Yes. The Cubs as a whole have failed to execute offensively since the beginning of May. They have carried only a .213 batting average over the last month of action, which is in front of only the San Diego Padres for the worst mark in the league.

Still, Bregman is right to call out his own ugly performance. Despite consistently being slotted near the top half of the order, the two-time World Series champion has hit just .243 this season. He has a brutal .173 average with runners in scoring position, and his .669 OPS sits behind only Dansby Swanson as the worst of the everyday guys.

With 65 games under his belt, Bregman has also hit only five home runs. He has hit 18+ in each of the past four seasons, always offering a good balance of opportune contact hitting and slugging.

The Cubs signed someone who averaged a 4.3 WAR and was fresh off an All-Star appearance during his first season with the Red Sox. Now, he is sitting with a mere 1.3 WAR and nowhere close to earning his fourth trip to the big event. Again, he is far from alone in his struggles, but it's been tough to stomach.

Alex Bregman's WAR Since 2017

2017 – 4.1

2018 – 6.9

2019 – 8.4

2020 – 0.8 (42 games)

2021 – 2.1 (91 games)

2022 – 4.5

2023 – 4.9

2024 – 4.1

2025 – 3.5

2026 – 1.3

With that said, you do have to tip your cap to Bregman for eating more than one helping of blame pie. He was also brought to the Cubs to be a veteran voice and leader. By owning up to his poor performance, he's doing just that.

There is also something to be said about the fact that he sounded confident about what was wrong with his swing and how he could correct it.

"Some mechanical things that are off that are setting everything off," Bregman told ESPN. "It's putting me in between: out in front on soft and late on fastballs. Haven't covered anything from the middle of the plate, in, all year. Getting too disconnected, too separated."

Of course, it's now up to Bregman to prove that he really can find the solution. As rough as these past handful of weeks have been for the Cubs, they are still very much in the race. The NL Central is as competitive as any division in baseball, and the Cubs have shown they are capable of stringing together wins in the past. Bregman can – and needs to be – part of turning things around.

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