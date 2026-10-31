The Cubs have had their fair share of Japanese free agents over the years. Kosuke Fukudome, Kyuji Fujikawa, Yu Darvish, Seyia Suzuki, and Shota Imanaga make up a strong list. So, it’s not surprising that when rumors swirled that Kaima Taira’s could look to join the Majors this offseason, the Cubs were mentioned as a suitor.

In fact, they actually scouted him overseas. To be sure, the Cubs weren't the only team in attendance, but having scouts there for his 7-inning shutout performance was bound to leave a strong impression. That's why it's impossible to ignore that Tiara officially joined the league's posting system this week and will be eligible to sign with a big league squad.

At 26 years old, Taira put on a show for the Seibu Lions. According to Adrian White of Future Sox, he made history in Nippon Professional Baseball. He became the first pitcher in league history to win setup, saves, and ERA titles in his career. That versatility is really impressive, and it begs the question: Where will he slot in at the Major League level?

What Role Will Kaima Taira Play in the Bigs?

Many have wondered where Kaima Taira will wind up. Will he be a bullpen arm or a starter? From a Cubs perspective, it shouldn’t matter where he plays! All you know is that the Cubs need high-velocity arms and fast. They are in dire need of an upgrade, and signing Taira can be the start of a significant pitching transformation.

Kaima Taira posting has been made official



23 G | 22 GS | 146.0 IP

1.36 ERA | 2.28 FIP | 0.96 WHIP

24.8% K | 7.9% BB | 16.9% K-BB



There are some questions whether he will be a reliver or a starter but I think he can be a perfect 2 or 3 in a rotation pic.twitter.com/2mbSxGvWPT — Vik | BoxTheBase (@BoxtheBase) October 30, 2026

It honestly couldn’t come at a better time. For the past few seasons, Jed Hoyer has taken a very unsuccessful route when building his bullpens. He's gone out and taken a flyer on guys who aren't at the top of their market. Essentially, lottery tickets.

That approach is why the Cubs are in their current predicament. Hoyer has taken full blame for the bullpen, and if he wants to redeem himself, he needs to change his approach this winter. And that can all change with signing a player of Taira’s caliber.

In 2026, he went 12-5, posted a 1.36 ERA, and threw for 146 innings. What stands out about him is his high velocity. He can reach triple digits, and that is something the Cubs need badly. It makes sense to slot him into the bullpen. Ideally, the Cubs could use him to solve their clear hole at closer. But, again, they'll take anything they can get!

The bullpen has been the Cubs’ weakest link. Adding Taira to the mix with Daniel Palenica and Ryan Zeferjahn could do wonders. You slot Palenica and Zeferjahn into the setup roles, and Taira comes in to finish things off. It's those kinds of high-powered late-game options the Cubs have lacked for quite some time.

With all that said, the Cubs might as well be open to giving him a chance in the rotation as well. They have seen Matthew Boyd, Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman, and Shota Imanaga each hit free agency in recent days. They have several starting spots to fill, and Taira might be a great high-upside swing.

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.