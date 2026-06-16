Cubs Injury Updates: Matthew Boyd Throwing Again, Justin Steele Takes Another Step

The Chicago Cubs got some positive news as they return home for a three-game stand against the Colorado Rockies.

According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Sun-Times, both Matthew Boyd and Justin Steele are trending in the right direction. While there remains no set return for either arm, any positive update is welcome news amid the ongoing bullpen turmoil.

For Boyd, he is expected to throw an up-down bullpen session on Tuesday before the Cubs decide what is next in his recovery. The starting southpaw was on track to return to the rotation this past weekend after a surprisingly swift recovery from his meniscus surgery. Nevertheless, the Cubs went on to share that Boyd experienced left shoulder soreness while ramping up, putting an official pause on his return plans.

Manager Craig Counsell acted as if the expectation was that the setback wouldn't delay Boyd too much. The fact that he is expected to return to the mound tomorrow coincides with that belief, though how he feels afterward will be the ultimate tell.

If one thing is for sure, the Cubs would benefit from getting Boyd back ASAP. Even if his start to the season wasn't great, injury trouble has left them searching for answers. Jameson Taillon was the latest starter to hit the IL, and he isn't expected back for at least a few more weeks. Boyd would give the Cubs a much-needed grounding presence on the mound.

Justin Steele Rejoining Cubs Soon

Apr 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Justin Steele (35) delivers against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

As for Steele, Montemurro reports that he will be joining the Cubs in Chicago for the next three weeks or so. He was recently able to start throwing plyo balls, and the hope is that he will transition to a baseball in a week.

There has yet to be any real timeline put on Steele's return. The season began with a hope that he would be ramping up for a return by now, but Steele experienced a setback in late April. He experienced discomfort in his throwing elbow during a bullpen session, only for the Cubs to find a flexor strain.

The team has, unsurprisingly, acted out of an abundance of caution with their former ace. He has now taken baby steps toward throwing again, but it's still unclear if the Cubs can get him back in the rotation this season. Heck, if the wins don't start coming in a great volume, there may not be a reason to put him back on the mound.

Regardless, today's update is an encouraging one for Steele. There is still a long road ahead, but the Cubs will keep their fingers crossed that it's only up from here.

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