Seiya Suzuki looked absolutely overjoyed on Monday night.

His two-out walk-off single off of Mason Miller, the most dominant closer in baseball, lifted the Chicago Cubs to a dramatic 3-2 win. As he rounded second base with both arms above his head, he wore a massive smile and beckoned his teammates to celebrate with him.

And when we're back in Chicago, we feel it. pic.twitter.com/t3sbYvfbyc — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 30, 2026

They mobbed him, embraced him, and drenched him in Gatorade. The whole nine yards. He deserved it.

It was the second walk-off hit of his Cubs career (and first since 2024) and the Cubs' MLB-leading 10th of 2026. This one meant a whole lot for the Cubs in the grand scheme of the season.

SEIYA SUZUKI WALKS IT OFF FOR THE @CUBS! pic.twitter.com/mWZD8Brrne — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

Seiya Suzuki is All the Way Back for the Cubs

Jun 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki (27) hits a walk-off single against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago is making a surge as the All-Star break nears. They've won 13 of their last 17 games entering Tuesday. They took two of three on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers to cap off a 6-1 road trip and cut into Milwaukee's division lead, which now sits at 5.5 games.

They've assumed a tie for the top spot in the Wild Card standings, and their playoff chances have skyrocketed.

Suzuki has played a crucial part in all of it.

Over his last 11 games, Suzuki is 15-for-45 (.333) with a .952 OPS, two home runs, four doubles, seven runs scored, and 11 RBI. He was electric in Milwaukee, crushing two home runs, including one off of NL Cy Young frontrunner Jacob Misiorowski.

Seiya Suzuki got his second career home run against Jacob Misiorowski sending it 409 feet to right center 😮



Suzuki becomes the only player with multiple homers against The Miz (including the playoffs). pic.twitter.com/cGkQWvcboy — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) June 27, 2026

He went 4-for-12 with six RBI over the series, two of them coming in a two-out, bases-loaded single in the top of the 10th that all but secured the Cubs the series win.

The Cubs began the month on a cold streak, but Suzuki has done everything in his power at the plate to bring them back to life. He's slashing .310/.388/.560 (.948 OPS) in June. It's a complete turnaround from his May numbers, which included a .190 average and an OPS of just .551.

Suzuki's teammate, Pete Crow-Armstrong, is top-2 in MLB in virtually every offensive category in the last 30 days. Crow-Armstrong has been unstoppable, but Suzuki has carved out a role as the No. 2 hottest hitter on the club in that span. His OPS is top-25 in the league in June, and his 20 RBI are tied for the 14th-most.

It was Suzuki thriving on a slumping Cubs team that initially landed him in trade deadline buzz. The 31-year-old is in the final season of his five-year, $85 million deal, and his name has been floated as a fit for the Philadelphia Phillies, amongst others. Suzuki has a full no-trade-clause in his contract, meaning he'd need to approve any trade that involves him.

But with the way the Cubs are playing, they've teetered back to the buyers' side of the trade deadline. If they want to make a playoff run, they'll want to keep Suzuki in the mix.

After all, he's been a model of consistency throughout his time with the Cubs. He sports a slash line of .268/.347/.470 (.816 OPS) in 601 games. Through 69 games this year, he's already worth nearly as many bWAR (2.4) as he was all of last season (2.6).

And that consistency is going to be needed for a Cubs team that has struggled to keep pitchers healthy. They'll have to rely on offense, and Suzuki is helping spearhead that movement along with Crow-Armstrong. He's undoubtedly one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball when he's really feeling it.

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