Cubs Walk-Off Blue Jays: Bregman's Best Moment Yet? PCA for the Win! More

Name a team having a better week than the Chicago Cubs?

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First things first, the Cubs walked away from the MLB trade deadline as a clear winner. They pushed their chips in for multiple pitching upgrades, including adding Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes to the starting rotation. Then, on the same day as the deadline fireworks, they proceeded to down the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-5.

Chicago would go on to win to spoil Tarik Skubal's Dodgers debut before handing the reigning champions one more loss on Wednesday for the full series sweep. As if their aggressive trades weren't indication enough, the three-game set proved they mean business as October looms.

But, wait, it somehow gets better!

With a makeup game on the calendar against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Cubs pulled off another electric walk-off win in front of the Wrigley faithful.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Strikes Again!

Aug 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are you not entertained!? Roughly 24 hours after he smashed two homers and tallied 10 total bases to take down the Dodgers, the NL MVP candidate walked it off for the Cubbies.

Crow-Armstrong first came to the plate at the top of the 11th inning and sent a single into center field. Carson Kelly, who was the designated runner at second, rounded third base hard in hopes of being the walk-off run. The Blue Jays' Myles Straw threw a great pitch to home plate, however, allowing Brandon Venezuela to reach back and touch Kelly in time.

Toronto would proceed to walk Seiya Suzuki to bring Michael Busch into the batter's box. Of course, this sent Pete Crow-Armstrong into scoring position. Do you think they would do that again if they had the chance?

The great base-runner took off for a steal of third on the very first pitch thrown to Busch. Venezuela would pop to his feet and send the ball to third. It was out of reach for Josh Smith, who watched it sail behind him into left field. Crow-Armstrong sprinted for home.

Make that a 3-2 Cubs win!

Was that a self-inflicted wound by the Blue Jays? Absolutely. But it sure doesn't feel like a coincidence that Crow-Armstrong scored the game-winning run. The play speaks to the pressure he continues to put on opposing teams in almost any situation. The guy just makes stuff happen.

Crow-Armstrong ended the day with two hits and two runs scored. In addition to the walk-off run, he also rounded the bases to help tie the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Speaking of which ...

Alex Bregman's Big Moment

Aug 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) hits a one run single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Bregman's first season in a Cubs uniform has left something to be desired, but he can make everyone forget about that during these final two months.

The veteran All-Star looked like exactly that as the Cubs were down to their final out and strike against Toronto. He started his at-bat in the bottom of the ninth with a foul ball and a swinging strike. Bregman then watched a knuckle curve fall into the dirt, only for Louis Varland to send another curve toward the bottom of the zone.

Bregman got under it and sent it scorching down the left field line with a launch angle of just 25 degrees. Nevertheless, it left the ballpark at 368 feet, trying the game for Chicago in epic fashion.

ALEX BREGMAN!



The @Cubs tie the game down to their final strike! pic.twitter.com/M1RUOaYc8C — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2026

Like PCA, Bregman also finished the day with two hits. He now has a hit in 10 of his 11 games. Does this guarantee that a full Bregman breakout is on the horizon? Not necessarily, but we shouldn't underestimate how important he can be down the stretch.

Heck, this is exactly why Bregman was brought in on his big five-year deal. He has more postseason experience than anyone on this roster, and the Cubs paid him to put that experience to use in the later months.

Yikes, Blue Jays!

Jul 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease (84) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Toronto Blue Jays were in full control of this one thanks to Dylan Cease.

One of the best pitchers in baseball dumped a bucket of ice water on this Cubs offense through 7.0 innings of work. He only allowed them two hits and struck out 10. One could argue that Cease was so locked in that he should have never been yanked from the game, but the veteran was up to 104 pitches on the day.

You also have to tip your cap to the Blue Jays' defense. Infielder Ernie Clement stopped Carson Kelly's walk-off attempt in the bottom of the 10th with an incredible leaping grab. Myles Straw also had that strong throw from center to catch Kelly at home plate.

Nevertheless ... this isn't a game the Blue Jays should have lost. They blew it with one out remaining and blew it again with a throwing error. Even worse for them, they went a shocking 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position. That's early-season Cubs numbers!

David Peterson had a rough game, too! The Cubs' starter allowed seven hits in his 5.0 innings of work and also walked three batters. The Blue Jays had multiple opportunities to capitalize and just failed to make it happen.

The win percentage chart says it all, folks!

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