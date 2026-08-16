Cubs Move a Starter to the Bullpen as Edward Cabrera Returns in Slightly Risky Move

Craig Counsell has made the call.

The Chicago Cubs manager decided to immediately add Edward Cabrera back to the starting rotation this weekend. The team's big offseason acquisition was coming off multiple strong rehab assignments after a hamstring injury that forced him to miss over a month of action.

Shota Imanaga was expected to start Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals. However, Counsell opted to sub Cabrera in and push Imanaga's start back to the beginning of the Crosstown Classic on Monday. At the time, it was unclear what this would mean for the rest of the rotation. Would Counsell consider a six-man unit? Would he wait to see how Cabrera performed before deciding what's next?

Well, according to Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network, the plan now is for David Peterson to pivot to the bullpen as Cabrera gets going. Peterson has most recently been after Imanaga in the rotation. It now appears that Kevin Gausman will follow the southpaw, with Clay Holmes and Matthew Boyd next up.

To be clear, the reporting has made it sound as if Counsell isn't married to this rotation for the rest of the season. The idea is likely to see if Cabrera can replicate the results for his rehab assignment before deciding how to proceed. If he does, there is little doubt he'll be a part of the playoff rotation. If he doesn't, we can likely expect Peterson to be back in a starting role.

David Peterson Heads to the Bullpen

Aug 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher David Peterson (19) pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't necessarily a given that Edward Cabrera would get another chance to start after recording a 5.10 ERA over his first 14 games. Especially with the Cubs' pitching unit being one of the best in baseball in recent weeks, it felt like they may not want to rock the boat. But, once again, the Chicago Cubs initially brought Cabrera in to be a difference-making starter, and his rehab assessments were promising.

As for David Peterson, it always felt like he would be No. 1 on the list to move into a relief role. Why? Well, the Mets made him a long reliever earlier this season after he struggled to start the year. It wasn't until the Cubs traded for him in early July that he moved back into a starting role. The fact that he has recent experience coming out of the pen should help with the adjustment.

At the same time, Peterson has really found his groove as a starter over the last couple of months. A ground ball guy, the Cubs were hoping he would be an effortless fit from the jump in front of their defense, and this was essentially the case. After giving up a jarring 10 earned runs in his first start against the Cardinals, he recorded a 2.14 ERA in six starts with a 5-1 record.

Peterson did slip a little in his last outing against the Nationals. He gave up nine hits and allowed three runs with a trio of walks. But that was against a strong offense, and the Cubs still managed to win that one 12-6. With that in mind, this decision does feel like a slight risk, particularly when we consider that the Cubs are in a heated division race.

Nevertheless, Peterson will still be right there when Counsell needs him. He should also only improve the bullpen's production and versatility, giving them a go-to guy when they need multiple innings eaten up.

Speaking of which, Peterson has taken Javier Assad's spot for the time being. The Cubs moved Assad back to Triple-A to keep him stretched out. Colin Rea, another former starter, remains in the bullpen as another good long-reliever option.

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