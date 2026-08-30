Cubs Notes: Swanson Update, Cabrera Moves to Bullpen, and Ramirez Keeps Cooking

While the Cubs' 17-5 blowout win over the Cincinnati Reds stole the show to start the weekend, there were some noteworthy tidbits that dropped earlier in the day.

Let's get right into it!

Dansby Swanson Ahead of Schedule?

Aug 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) celebrate team's win against the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dansby Swanson was seen taking grounders before today's game with the Reds, which must mean his recovery from his oblique strain is going pretty well. Swanson was expected to miss about four weeks and has been on the IL since August 17th.

He should be back in another two weeks and ideally before the postsseason starts!

Dansby Swanson was taking some grounders on the field today! pic.twitter.com/nZWOjLohf3 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 28, 2026

Just look at that glorious hair.

The Cubs have been leaning on Nico Hoerner at SS while Pedro Ramirez has replaced Swanson's spot in the lineup (more on him later). But the defensive prowess of the 2-time Gold Glove winner is definitely missed, and it's no question the Cubs are better with him and Hoerner up the middle.

Edward Cabrera Throws Live Bullpen

Aug 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Edward Cabrera (30) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cubs need swing-and-miss stuff, and while Edward Cabrera has been a disappointment in his first year as a Cub, he's still an elite bat-misser. And the Cubs would love to have that in the bullpen.

Cabrera threw today at Sloan Park in Arizona, and as Bruce Levine and others reported, the plan is for him to be in the bullpen once he is given the green light to return.

‘Live BP Week’ continued at Sloan Park this morning! Another pair of pitchers for the Cubs who are on the IL and 40 man roster threw today - Edward Cabrera and @GavinHollowell #Cubs @WatchMarquee @BleacherNation @CHGO_Cubs @crawlyscubs pic.twitter.com/9f5YTjkDdM — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) August 28, 2026

The Cubs rank 25th in bullpen strikeouts and, outside of Daniel Palencia, lack velocity. Cabrera has the type of stuff that should play up in the bullpen, as well as the flexibility for Craig Counsell to push him for multiple innings if needed.

Cabrera has three pitches he throws consistently above 93 mph and has touched 99 mph this season. He can be a difference-maker in series, assuming he can stay healthy and throw some strikes.

Pedro Ramirez' Special Rookie Season

Aug 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) high fives Chicago Cubs second baseman Pedro Ramirez (75) after they score on his two-run home run during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 22-year-old rookie has gone from a rookie fill-in to a regular bench player to someone who has been thrust into the starting lineup. And despite the ever-changing role, he's proven to be one of the Cubs' more consistent bats in their lineup this season.

According to Carson Wolf, Ramírez and Anthony Rizzo are now the only Cubs to hit .285/.340/.440 or better with at least 180 plate appearances at age 22 or younger. All things considered, that's pretty darn impressive!

Pedro Ramírez’s season slash line: .285/.343/.442



He and Anthony Rizzo are the only Cubs age 22 or younger since 1926 to hit .285/.340/.440+ with at least 180 PA in a season. pic.twitter.com/G9KakIAFim — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) August 28, 2026

It's fitting that this stat pops up during the 150th anniversary weekend with a bunch of former Cubs back in town, including Anthony Rizzo. Ramirez's .785 OPS is only beaten by Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki this season. He's been incredibly valuable as a rookie and is flying a little under the radar this season.

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