Cubs Rout Reds: 17 Runs, 3 HRs for Crow-Armstrong, Legends Fill Wrigley

In a season packed with MVP-caliber moments, Chicago Cubs superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong added another milestone Saturday, strengthening his case for the National League’s Most Valuable Player award.

The Cubs (77-59) embarrassed the Cincinnati Reds (64-72) in a 17-5 win, which included THREE home runs from PCA. He was one of four Cubs hitters to go deep this afternoon, with 19 total hits in a special game at Wrigley Field in late August.

Kevin Gausman picked up the win despite the Reds scoring all five runs off him today. The Cubs bullpen proceeded to lock down the Reds, allowing only one hit in the final four innings and zero runs.

And this squad did it all during a 150th Anniversary celebration with tons of former Cubs in attendance for the game. It was a very cool environment, even before PCA put on a show. Here are our three takeaways from the beatdown!

Pete Henry Crow-Armstrong, NL MVP?

Aug 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) gets doused by pitcher Daniel Palencia (48) after defeating the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Crow-Armstrong set the tone early and didn't let up in any at-bat, crushing three home runs and still chasing a fourth in his final at-bat against a position player.

It was the second pitch of the game that PCA connected on for a leadoff home run – his 34th homer of the year.

SCHEDULED TWEET AT THIS POINT. pic.twitter.com/87Y8hENYvz — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 29, 2026

PCA's eighth leadoff home run of the season got the Cubs started with a bang, soaring 435 feet into right-center field. It marked the start of a rough day for Reds starter Andrew Abbott. Alex Bregman would add a 2-run home run two batters later to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead.

The Reds would respond, scoring two runs back thanks to noted Cubs-killer Eugenio Suarez's 2-run blast. In the bottom of the second, the Cubs would get two runners on, driving in one with a Carson Kelly sac fly, thus setting up PCA to crank his second home run of the game. Let's just say Wrigley Field went nuts!

Can't spell MVP without Pete. pic.twitter.com/4chotxJm1j — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 29, 2026

Crow-Armstrong's 35th home run of the season made it a 6-2 lead for the Cubs, putting them back in the driver's seat. The Cubs would fend off the Reds and push the lead to 10-5 on a Carson Kelly 3-run blast in the bottom of the 5th. It'd stay that way until PCA took a slurve from Tony Santillan deep to center field for his third homer of the game.

THINGS PETE DOES WHEN WE'RE ALREADY OVERSTIMULATED: pic.twitter.com/5otGGSROCx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 29, 2026

MVP chants were as loud as they've ever been for Crow-Armstrong as the Wrigley Field fans cheered their superstar on in front of many former Cub superstars. One of them was Sammy Sosa, who apparently told PCA he was going to hit 3 home runs today!

Pete Crow-Armstrong on his 3-homer day: "Sammy did say I was gonna hit 3 today. Sammy Sosa told me I was gonna hit 3 and I hit 3. Put that on the record." 💣🤣



Consider this officially on the record ✅ pic.twitter.com/y2srQInvOV — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 29, 2026

Slammin' Sammy Sosa telling Crow-Armstrong he needs 3 bombs from him today is legendary stuff, folks.

Gausman navigates the Wrigley wind in win

Aug 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On another day, today's story could have been about Kevin Gausman allowing 5 runs off two home runs to the Reds. PCA made sure that wasn't the case today, but Gausman did surrender the only runs of the game to the Reds. He also gave the Cubs five innings of work with seven strikeouts and 13 swing-and-misses – a game-high.

Gausman typically is a ground-ball pitcher who leans on his splitter, but in his prior start, he upped his fastball usage and confused the Diamondbacks for six strikeouts. Today, Gausman went with almost an even share of fastballs and splitters, but had only a 38% ground ball rate today with the wind blowing out.

The veteran decided to start missing more bats to avoid contact altogether, as he saw balls leaving the park for both sides early on in the game. Allowing five runs in a game where the Reds ultimately gave up 17 oddly shows how good Gausman really was this afternoon. And his splitter was particularly effective, likely boosted by Gausman throwing 67 of his 102 pitches for strikes.

It's Gausman's third win as a Cub, as well as his 8th win of the season. The righty has reached the fifth inning in all four of his starts for the Cubbies this year. He continues to prove he's worthy of a playoff start this October.

A day for Cubs legends

Aug 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Cubs player Anthony Rizzo waves to fans as he arrives at a ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of the team before the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not just a special day for Pete Crow-Armstrong, but for the Cubs franchise as the team celebrated their 150th anniversary! Cubs from all different eras were at Wrigley Field today, from Billy Williams to Derrek Lee to Anthony Rizzo.

Even Greg Maddux threw out the first pitch!

Hall of Famer Greg Maddux gets us started ⚾️



✨ | @motorolaus pic.twitter.com/Mq2mb0JP03 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 29, 2026

Just a bit outside, Mad-Dog.

It was a fun day for the fans to see some of their all-time favorites back on the field at Wrigley, and it's just so cool to see current players interact with Cubs greats of the past. Tomorrow, Shota Imanaga will get the start on a national game for NBC, facing Reds ace Chase Burns.

Overall, an exciting day at the ballpark for the Cubs that ended with a historic win behind their current franchise face, Pete Crow-Armstrong. What more can you ask for?

Sign up for our free newsletter to stay up-to-date with all things Chicago Cubs.