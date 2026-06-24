Cubs Now Lose Ben Brown to IL Stint, But There is One Silver Lining for the Rotation

The Chicago Cubs can't have nice things.

Only one day after Edward Cabrera had to be carted off the field in New York, the Cubs officially announced that Ben Brown will also miss time. Both starters were placed on the 15-day IL, with Cabrera cited as having a hamstring strain and Brown dealing with a neck strain.

For Carbera, it continues an extremely frustrating first year in Chicago. Acquired to be a key piece of the rotation over the offseason, he's recorded a 5.10 ERA over 14 starts. His strikeout rate has plummeted to just 21.0 percent, as his command simply hasn't been what the organization expected.

Injuries have also been a key part of his story. This is now Cabrera's second stint on the IL, with his first coming in late May due to a finger blister. We also saw him yanked early from a start earlier this month due to a hand cramp. Nevertheless, this could very well prove to be the most time he misses, as hamstring strains are notoriously pesky.

The Ben Brown news comes completely out of left field. He made a normal start on June 19, going 6.0 innings deep and allowing only 2 earned runs with four strikeouts. Shockingly, no one has been better on the mound over the last handful of weeks than Brown. The Cubs were forced to turn to him due to their many other pitching injuries, and Brown rose to the occasion and then some.

Indeed, Brown has finally looked like the player the Cubs long thought he could be. He's got a 1.85 ERA over his 20 appearances (eight starts). The combination of his mid-to-high 90s fastball and nasty knuckle curve has helped him generate more weak contact. He's also finally managed to effectively add a third pitch, as his sinker has been pretty darn effective against righties.

If it weren't for Brown, things would have likely looked even worse for the Cubs over the last handful of weeks. And that's exactly why the news of this IL stint really stings. Chicago's schedule will only ramp up from here, with the Brewers, Padres, and Cardinals making up their next three series.

Overall, Chicago is now down a staggering SIX starting pitchers: Edward Cabrera, Ben Brown, Matthew Boyd, Jameson Taillon, Justin Steele, and Cade Horton. How are you supposed to bounce back from that?

One Small Silver Lining for the Cubs

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

If the Cubs can feel good about anything, it's that they will at least be able to fill one of those starting spots as soon as tomorrow. Matthew Boyd will be reactivated before tomorrow's series finale against the Mets. The lefty will also serve as the starter for the first time since May 3.

Boyd initially hit the IL due to a fluke meniscus injury he suffered while playing with his kids. While he did require surgery, it ended up being only a minor procedure that allowed him to quickly return to throwing. Nevertheless, Boyd suffered a setback shortly before he was about to return a couple of weeks ago. The Cubs slowed things down due to the soreness in his shoulder.

Now with a strong rehab assignment under his belt, Boyd finally appears ready to return to the rotation. To be sure, Boyd struggled to look like his former self to begin the year. He has a 6.00 ERA over his five starts, which included giving up 5 runs to the Padres in his last outing.

Still, the Cubs need all the help they can get, and we know what Boyd can bring to the table when he's at his best. He is still one of the Cubs' best strikeout arms, and he even has an outstanding 31.0 percent K rate so far this year. Is he going to come in and fix all that ails this Cubs team? No, especially after the latest injury news. But he can help mitigate the damage for the time being.

What were the Other Roster Moves?

With two starters hitting the IL, the Cubs have recalled Gavin Hollowell. He will also be joined by Vince Velasquez, who appeared in one Cubs game earlier this season. He threw 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball back on April 25 against the Dodgers.

Finally, Tyler Ferguson also rejoined the big league roster and was appointed as the 27th man for the doubleheader. The veteran proceeded to throw 2.0 scoreless innings to help Chicago pull off a Game 1 win over the Mets.

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