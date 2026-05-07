Cubs Share That Matthew Boyd's Return Timeline is Better Than Expected

Before the Chicago Cubs' third straight walk-off win – yes, you read that right – Craig Counsell shared some scary news.

Matthew Boyd suffered a meniscus injury while playing with his children. The team's top pitcher in 2025, the Cubs said that the lefty would require surgery and be out for the foreseeable future. As if that news wouldn't sting enough, it only continued a frustrating trend for the organization. The Cubs have been one of the most injury-plagued squads in baseball to begin the year, specifically on the mound.

Cade Horton is out for the year. Justin Steele has already faced a setback. And a long list of relievers remain unavailable. Even if Boyd's start to 2026 has left a lot to be desired, this isn't a squad that can afford to lose anymore arms. Have they been able to avoid disaster thus far? Yes, and it's been pretty darn impressive. But the more injuries that stack up, the more likely it is to catch up to them.

Indeed, this is why Thursday's news feels like a revelation. Chicago Cubs GM Carter Hawks joined 104.3 The Score to talk all things Cubs. During his conversation with the Mully & Haugh Show, Hawkins shared that Boyd underwent surgery on Thursday morning. He also announced that the Boyd did not require a full repair and had more of a "trimming."

“It’s more than a month for sure, and then we’ll kind of figure it out from there … So we’re optimistic about a quicker timeline," Hawkins said.

Did you feel that breeze? It came from a collective sigh on the North Side.

Cubs' Mathew Boyd Dodges Serious Tear

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) waits to pitch first inning against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Carter Hawkins went as far as saying that he believed Matthew Boyd would return to playing a "meaningful" role for the Cubs soon. Of course, this doesn't mean we should expect to see him over the next four weeks, but the door seems to be open after that. And that sure is a relief for this banged-up staff.

Of course, Boyd will need to begin his rehab and avoid any setbacks. If the recent Justin Steele news taught us anything, it's to always practice patience at a time like this. Still, knowing that the surgery wasn't as extensive as previously thought should allow the Cubs to rule out more drastic solutions. They can likely now feel better about leaning on Javier Assad or Ben Brown in the starting rotation in the short term.

Again, it's not as if Boyd has been the same ace he was one year prior. His 6.00 ERA has made him one of their least effective options thus far. However, there is no denying his ability to regularly force swings and misses. His chase rate sits in the league's 95th percentile, while his K rate isn't far behind in the 92nd percentile, per Baseball Savant. At the end of the day, the sooner he is back healthy, the more versatile this starting rotation will be.